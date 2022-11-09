UK No Longer against Travel to FCT, Insists Risks Remain

Adedayo Akinwale



The United Kingdom, has said it no longer advised against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) and the city centre Abuja, but insisted that the risks were still present.

The UK had recently warned its citizens against travelling to the nation’s capital, Abuja, in the wake of increased terror alert in the seat of power.

Also, the United States government recently authorised the departure of its diplomats and family members and certain employees of its embassy in Abuja, due to the heightened risk of terrorist attacks by Islamic State of West Africa Province (ISWAP) and Boko Haram terror groups.

But the UK government, through the Foreign, Commonwealth and Development Office (FCDO), yesterday, in an updated travel advisory on its website, said there was no imminent attack on the nation’s capital, but insisted that the risk remained.

It, therefore, advised against all travel to Borno, Yobe, Adamawa, Gombe, Kaduna, Katsina, Zamfara States and riverine areas of Delta, Bayelsa, Rivers, Akwa Ibom and Cross River States.

The UK also advised against all but essential travel to Bauchi, Kano, Jigawa, Niger, Sokoto, Rivers, Plateau, Taraba State and Kogi States.

It further warned against travel within 20km of the border with Niger in Kebbi State, Abia State and non-riverine areas of Delta, and Bayelsa States.

It said: “The FCDO no longer advises against all but essential travel to the Federal Capital Territory, including the city of Abuja, but risks remain, and further details about the continued threat from terrorism in this region has been added.”