Ganduje Resolves Kano APC Crisis





Ibrahim Shuaibu in Kano

House of Representatives Leader, Alhaji Alhassan Ado Doguwa, yesterday said Kano State Governor, Dr. Abdullahi Umar Ganduje, has resolved the crisis of confidence that rocked the All Progressives Congress (APC) in the state.

Emerging from a five-hour marathon reconciliation meeting, the House leader said: “Governor Ganduje has reconciled me and Murtala Sule Garo.

The party had for the last couple of days been enmeshed in crisis with Ado Doguwa, Tudun Wada/Doguwa federal constituency, and Murtala Sule Garo, APC deputy gubernatorial candidate, at the centre of the storm.

He revealed that: “The meeting was attended by Nasiru Aliko Koki and the state APC Chairman, Abdullahi Abbas, and started by 11p.m. last Monday to 4 a.m. of Tuesday.”

Alhassan explained that: “We reviewed the crisis and apologised to each other. The governor told us kind words, and showed us where we were wrong. He also offered advice, and said he considers us as his two sons.”

The Majority Leader, therefore, declared that he had put the matter behind him and forged ahead to continue commitment towards the success of APC in Kano State and the country.

“We have resolved to bury the hatchet, and I will continue my support for the success of APC in 2023. I will continue to support Gawuna/Garo, Tinubu/Shettima and APC at all levels in 2023,” he said.