Wike’s Administration to Help Successor Achieve Momentum Performance- Information Comm

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt

In less than seven months to exit office, the Rivers State government has assured the people of the state that the Governor Nyesom Wike’s administration will end strong and help the incoming administration benefit from the momentum of performance.

The state Commissioner for Information, Chris Finebone made this assertion yesterday, during his median briefing in Port Harcourt.

According to Finebone, the government will continue to award and executive developmental projects in the state until the final day in office, saying that the Wike’s administration is bound to serving Rivers people.

He said to demonstrate that the government of Wike, is committed to delivering the dividend of democracy to Rivers people, the governor last week approved a sum of 78 billion Naira for the payment of various ongoing and new landmark projects.

“It is important to remind us all that this government has a little less than 7 months to leave office. That means that the government has effectively started to wind down.

“However, since government is a continuum and the protection of lives and property is the onerous task of government, it means that we are bound to continue serving the people to the very last minute of this tenure.

“I am pleased to inform you, as partners, that the head of government in the State, His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, rightfully charged us at our swearing into office to ensure that this administration ends strong. This means that our purpose and driving force remain to help the government to ultimately wind up on a high.

“Part of the strong ending is to ensure that a properly planned and executed handover process of all government Ministries, Departments and Agencies (MDAs) is done. This will be at variance with the zero handover by the last administration in the State in 2015. “This government cannot afford to repeat the kind of chaotic situation deliberately masterminded at the time by that administration. Instead, this government will like to end strong and help the incoming administration benefit from the momentum of performance and organisation entrenched and bequeathed by the Wike administration.

“To demonstrate that the government of His Excellency, Nyesom Ezenwo Wike, is committed to delivering the dividend of democracy to Rivers people, you would recall that the governor last week approved a whopping sum of 78 billion Naira for the payment of various ongoing and new landmark projects.This is unprecedented in our country”.

Speaking further, the Information Commissioner frown at alleged several plots by some elements of the opposition and their friends to distract and possibly cause disharmony in the government through all sorts of plots.

He said: “The government will continue to uncover, deconstruct and render all such evil plots impotent to allow for continuous development of Rivers State without hindrance as being demonstrated by the Wike administration in the State.

“Recently, there were attempts by some persons to deploy disinformation and misinformation to tarnish the image of the governor before Nigerians. It is important to state that if a friend decides to turn an enemy, he or she has voluntarily relinquished all privileges friendship brings,” Finebone added.