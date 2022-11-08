Security: Govt Urged to Clear Bushes of Major Roads

Yinka Kolawole in Osogbo

A former Governorship Aspirant of the Peoples’ Democratic Party (PDP) in Osun State, Mr. Dotun Babayemi, has called on federal, state and local governments in the country to consider designating a minimum of one kilometer setback to clear encroaching bushes on Nigerian roads

Babayemi contended that this would curtail the activities of bandits, kidnappers and other related criminals who use the cover of encroaching bushes on both sides of the roads to perpetrate crimes and as escape routes.

In a release by his Media Office in Osogbo, Osun State’s capital, the PDP stalwart pointed out that creating the setbacks whereby bushes and other things obstructing views on every sides of the roads are cleared, would stem criminal activities currently assailing the nation.

“This is because security agents, motorists, passers-by and other road users will have better views on every side of the roads, especially the escape routes and hideouts of the bandits, kidnappers, ritualists, armed robbers and even rapists.

“One is cocksure that if our government at all levels can take to this by factoring it into their security programmes as one of the antidotes to our security concerns, then we would have gone a long way in demystifying to some extent, those behind the criminal activities on our roads,” Babayemi noted.

He reasoned that “creating a better view on all sides of our roads, of about a kilometer stretch on both sides across the country, will no doubt, enhance the security of lives and property of our people.”

More importantly, it will help to expose in the immediate, temporary or otherwise hideouts of these criminals. Most of them are encouraged to carry on their nefarious engagements by the natural covers they enjoy as encased in the encroaching bushes which we have never paid attention to.”