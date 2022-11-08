  • Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

Ojikutu Lauds Buhari for Approving Redesigning of Naira Notes 

Nigeria | 38 mins ago

A former deputy governor of Lagos state, Alhaja Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu, has lauded President Muhammadu Buhari for approving the redesigning of naira notes.

Ojikutu in a statement issued by her media office in Lagos on Tuesday also commended the CBN governor, Mr. Godwin Emefiele, for the initiative and the secrecy surrounding the decision to release the new currency. 

According to her, this will frustrate the antics of those who have stashed naira notes but claimed that the notes were burnt by  fire or swallowed by snake.

She urged that the process should be strictly monitored to avoid insider abuse that could sabotage the laudable exercise to strengthen  the naira.

It will be recalled that the new naira notes redesigning has elicited reactions across the country.

While some economists applaud the move as a step in the right direction, some have queried the rationale behind it that it’s the least of Nigeria’s economic woes.

