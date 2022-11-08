Navy Beecroft Rescues 10 Crew Members from Capsized Fishing Trawler

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, yesterday rescued 10 crew members from a fishing trawler christened OLOKUN XII after it capsized within the Lagos channel.

The trawler was being towed by its sister trawler OLOKUN IV when the vessel collided with a merchant vessel MSC CORUNA, leading to its capsize.

As noted in a media statement signed by the Commander, Command Information Office Western Naval Command, Edward Yeibo the NNS BEECROFT patrol team was on routine patrol which led to the prompt rescue of 10 crew members from the trawler. The rescued crew members were handed over to the officials of the company, Barnaly Fishing Company Limited.

While commiserating with the fishing company on the incident, the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, Commodore Malami Haruna , urged sea-farers to navigate with caution and due consideration to the international regulation for prevention of collision when transiting within the nation’s maritime domain.

He further maintained the commitment of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, towards ensuring the security of all seafarers within Nigeria’s maritime space.