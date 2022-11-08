  • Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

Navy Beecroft Rescues 10 Crew Members from Capsized Fishing Trawler

Nigeria | 6 hours ago

Rebecca Ejifoma

The Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, yesterday rescued 10 crew members from a fishing trawler christened OLOKUN XII after it capsized within the Lagos channel.

The trawler was being towed by its sister trawler OLOKUN IV  when the vessel collided with a merchant vessel MSC CORUNA, leading to its capsize.

As noted in a media statement signed by the Commander, Command Information Office Western Naval Command, Edward Yeibo the NNS BEECROFT patrol team was  on routine patrol which led to the prompt rescue of 10 crew members from the trawler.  The rescued crew members   were  handed over to the officials of the company, Barnaly Fishing Company Limited.

While commiserating with the fishing company on the incident, the Commander Nigerian Navy Ship BEECROFT, Commodore Malami Haruna , urged sea-farers to navigate with caution and due consideration to the international regulation for prevention of collision when transiting within the nation’s maritime domain. 

He further maintained the commitment of the Chief of the Naval Staff, Vice Admiral Awwal Zubairu Gambo, towards ensuring the security of all seafarers within Nigeria’s maritime space. 

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.