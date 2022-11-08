IPC, NAWOJ Train Female Journalists on Election Reporting

Blessing Ibunge in Port Harcourt



International Press Centre (IPC) in collaboration with the Nigeria Association of Women Journalists (NAWOJ) have commenced on two-day skill enhancing and capacity building training for female journalists ahead of the 2023 general elections.

The training, which commenced in Port Harcourt, Rivers State, yesterday, witnessed the participation of female journalists selected from across three geographical areas of the country; South-south, South-east and South-west.

According to the Executive Director of IPC, Dr. Lanre Arogundade, the training workshop was designed to further enhance the skill of the participants on professional, impactful, inclusive and public interest reporting of the electoral processes and the 2023 elections.

Arogundade expressed happiness that the training was organised in partnership with NAWOJ, stressing centre’s joint commitment to building the capacity of female journalists so that they could be change agents in Nigeria’s democratic process.

He commended the leadership of NAWOJ under President Ladi Bala for sharing the centre’s vision as it continues to strive to make journalism better for women journalists and women journalists better in journalism.

Arogundade said: “As we have communicated to you all, however, this workshop is one of the activities being implemented by IPC, as lead partner, and the Institute for Media and Society (IMS) under Component 4: Support to Media of the European Union Support to Democratic Governance in Nigeria (EU-SDGNII) project.

“For the media to serve as catalysts of credible elections without which democracy cannot be consolidated, the actions under the project seek to strengthen the media for fair, accurate, ethical and inclusive coverage of electoral processes in Nigeria”.

The IPC boss also stated that the training aimed at ensuring that participants will contribute to the realisation of positive results during the polls.

He urged participants to make use of the skills acquired in the next two days to combat fake news; provide civic and voter education and inspire other forms of engagement with the media that encourage the people particularly underrepresented groups like women, youths and persons with disabilities to vote and be voted for; and make FOI requests for the purpose of investigative reporting of accountability and transparency issues in the electoral process.

On her part, the NWAOJ President, Bala said IPC, being one of the leading capacity building organisations for journalists in the country, has proven to be gender sensitive and always supporting NAWOJ.

She appreciated IPC’s efforts and concern towards the upliftment of female journalists in the country and expressed gratitude to the European Union (EU), for investing in the development of Nigeria society and media professionals in particular.

Bala noted that the training was aimed at exposing female journalists to the rudiments of effective reportage and mentorship preparatory to reporting the electoral process.

She said: “As we move closer to 2023, the critical role of the Journalists in the conduct and promotion of peaceful electoral processes in Nigeria is key and must not be handled carelessly.

“Today is a dream come true for NAWOJ particularly our Rivers State Chapter. I particularly feel fulfilled that the long walk of determination, commitment and concerted efforts has birthed the desired result.

“This feat is indeed a mile stone achievement. This is so because it is the first time NAWOJ is being officially recognized and engaged on an EU funded project through its media partners in Nigeria.

“This laudable effort of EU is commendable and a clear testament of its commitment in building a strong and virile media space that will go a long way to strengthen democracy and promote good governance,” the NAWOJ president added.