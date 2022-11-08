  • Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

INTERNATIONAL FRIENDLY: Super Eagles Land in San Jose ahead of Clash with Costa Rica

Sport | 4 mins ago

The delegation of Super Eagles B arrived San Jose, capital of Costa Rica on Sunday eveningahead of Thursday’s international friendly between both countries. 

The contingent led by NFF Executive Committee Member, Otunba Sunday Dele-Ajayi touched down at Juan Santamaria International Airport aboard Copa Airlines via Panama City at 10:30pmLocal time (5:30am on Mondayin Nigeria).  

A playing squad of 18 players, two coaches and other team officials travelled with team for the friendly game lined for the Super Eagles by Nigeria Football Federation. The Nigerian delegation were received by an official of the Costa Rica Football Federation. 

The Super Eagles are lodged at Real Intercontinental Hotel, San Jose as they prepare for their first training session ahead of the big match, to which they were invited as part of major activities to send forth the Los Ticosto the FIFA World Cup finals in Qatar.

The game, scheduled for the National Stadium in San Jose, will kick off at 8pmCosta Rica time on Wednesday, 9th November(which is 3am, 10th Novemberin Nigeria).

