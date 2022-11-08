Illegal Possession of Firearms: Ex-NISA President, Jolapamo, Faces Arraignment

Wale Igbintade

The Federal High Court in Lagos has fixed December 2, 2022, for the arraignment of the Founding President of the Nigerian Ship-owners Association (NISA), Mr. Isaac Jolapamo, over alleged illegal possession of firearms.

Jolapamo is to be arraigned before Justice Yelim Bogoro (Mrs.) on a 3-count charge bordering on alleged unlawful possession of firearms.

Previous attempts to arraign the shipping magnate were stalled due to his absence in court.

The last attempt that was made to arraign him in court was stalled due to alleged ailment.

When the matter came up on Friday, Police Prosecutor, Mr. Anthony Iyeye, informed the court that the matter was for arraignment and for the defendant to take his plea.

However, Jolapamo’s Counsel, Mr. Femi Falana (SAN), told the court that the defendant has been hospitalised, and could not be in court to take his plea.

Fanala also presented a medical report before the court.

But, the prosecutor insisted that the defendant would be brought to court, and that he was not aware of his ailment.

Consequently, Justice Bogoro stood down the matter for five minutes to enable the prosecutor confirm if the defendant would be brought to court.

Following consultations with the Investigating Police Officer (IPO), the prosecutor informed the court that the IPO confirmed to him that the defendant was not with him, and would not be present in court.

He also urged the court to adjourn the suit to enable the defendant attend to his trial.

Consequently, Justice Bogoro adjourned the suit till December 2, 2022, for arraignment.

The police had in charge number FHC/L/404c/22 accused Jolapamo of being in possession of several illegal firearms, namely, Mar-22 Calibre Rifle, pump-action firearm, and a double-barrell, all without lawful authorisation.

The charges filed against him read: “That you, Mr. Isaac Jolapamo ‘M‘, sometime in March 2021 in Ikoyi, Lagos State, within the jurisdiction of this Honourable Court did commit a felony, to wit; unlawful possession of Mar-22 Calibre Rifle with reference number 967475; you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 3, and punishable under section 27(1)(a)(i) of the Firearms Act.

“That you Mr. Isaac Jolapamo ‘M’, sometime in March 2021 in Ikoyi, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did commit a felony to wit; unlawful possession of Pump-Action with reference number 9331425, you thereby committed an offence contrary to section 4 and punishable under section 27(1)(b)(i) of the Firearms Act.

“That you, Mr. Isaac Jolapamo ‘M’, sometime in March 2021 in Ikoyi, Lagos State within the jurisdiction of this honourable court did commit a felony, to wit: unlawful possession of double-barrell gun; you thereby ‘committed an offence contrary to section 4 and punishable under section 127 (1)(b)(i) of the Firearms Act.”

There are also indications that the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) are investigating his alleged indebtedness to the defunct Skye Bank now Polaris Bank.