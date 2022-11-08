Diri Presents N385.2bn 2023 Budget Proposal to Bayelsa State Assembly

Olusegun Samuel in Yenagoa



The Governor of Bayelsa State, Douye Diri has presented a N385.2 billion budget estimate for the 2023 fiscal year to the State House of Assembly.

The appropriation bill showed that the Ministry of Works, Infrastructure, Education and Agriculture received the largest allocation.

The appropriation bill christened, “Budget of Sustainable Reconstruction,’ was expected to be largely funded by 40 per cent from Federal Allocation receipts; 39 per cent from the state’s 13 per cent derivation fund; five per cent Internally Generated Revenue (IGR), four per cent from grants and 12 per cent from loans.

Diri, who pointed out that the compilation of the 2023 budget proposal was done after an interactive session with stakeholders in September, 2022, said the budget proposal took into consideration the needs of the people of the state.

He also indicated that considering the 70.7 per cent implementation of the 2022 budget in nine months, the 2023 budget proposal would take care of the personnel cost estimated at N635 billion; overhead cost at N95 billion; capital expenditure at N167.5 billion and pension and gratuity was allocated N14.7 billion.

Also public and debt service was expected to gulp N33.7 billion and contributory pension N4.7 billion.

In the breakdown of funds allocated to Ministries in the state, Diri announced that Works & Infrastructure was allocated N77.9 billion; Education – N40.4 billion; Agriculture – N14.1 billion; Finance – N13.8 billion; Health – 12.5 billion and Lands & Housing – N7.2billion.

Others were Ministry of Information, Orientation and Strategy – N6.3 billion; Local Government and Community Development – N5.7 billion; Transport – N5.3billion; Youths and Sports Development – N4.6 billion; Trade & Investment – N2.8 billion and Power – N2.5 billion.

His words: “In view of the enormous impact of the flood, we have also set up a post flood management committee headed by the deputy governor for our recovery plan for including but not limited to the reconstructing of damaged infrastructure, food security, and other humanitarian challenges. This is urgently required to enable our people return to normal life.

“In this budget, provisions will be made for post-flood management. Furthermore, while we continue to engage with the federal government for their intervention, I will establish a special directorate for the management of flood and erosion control, to provide technical guide to flooding, erosion, sustainable development relating to environment and other environmental challenges in our state.

“This 2023 appropriation bill takes into consideration citizens and stakeholders’ inputs which culminated into the public interactive session held in September, to ensure that Bayelsans have the opportunity to contribute their ideas to crafting our shared prosperity, consequently, this proposal is christend the Budget of Sustainable Growth and Reconstruction 2023.

“As at September 30, our income and expenditure performance is put at 70.7 per cent for nine months, we have prudently implemented the 2022 Budget of Sustainable Growth and made not worthy headway in executing several capital intensive project for the benefit of our people and to the glory of God.

“The popular expression is those who fails to plan, plans to fail, that is why we carefully presents the 2023 Budget of Growth for Reconstruction for your judicious and expeditious consideration.

“Secondly, we will continue to build new physical infrastructure and restore those that have been damaged by the flood for the benefit of our people, and thirdly we will continue to improve our civil service in order to enhance their professionalism.”

The Speaker of the Bayelsa State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Abraham Ngobere commended the State Governor, for the ongoing projects at different levels of completion, describing the approaches adopted by the state government as tactical and commendable.