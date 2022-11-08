CSOs Reject FG’s Removal of Sex Education from School Curriculum





Sunday Ehigiator

A group of Civil Society Organisations (CSOs) have rejected and expressed disappointment over directives by the Minister for Education, Adamu Adamu, to the Nigerian Educational Research and Development Council (NERDC) to remove sex education from the Nigerian educational curriculum.

They made this expression known yesterday, through a jointly signed communique by the 51 CSOs including, the African Girls Empowerment Network, African Network of Adolescents and Young Persons (ANAYD), Alliances for Africa (AFA), Amaclare Connect and Development Initiative (ACDI) and Association for Reproductive and Family Health (ARHF) among others.

The CSOs described the development as very unwelcoming, saying it erodes the 20 years of progress made by the ministry of education and other state and non-state actors to provide wholesome education that meets the needs of learners at different levels.

According to the statement, “It appears the minister has not been provided appropriate information and advisory by relevant officials about Nigeria’s Family Life and HIV Education (FLHE) curriculum, the journey towards having this curriculum, and the impact for adolescents, and young people.

“The FLHE curriculum was approved by the same National Council on Education in 2002 because of the HIV/AIDS epidemic and the constant rising incidents among adolescents and young people.

“It became imperative to adopt strategies that will centre this vulnerable group at the heart of prevention and response, one such strategy was the adaptation into the school curriculum.

“In its definition, the FLHE curriculum ‘is a planned process of education that fosters the acquisition of factual information, formation of positive attitudes, beliefs and values as well as development of skills to cope with the biological, psychological, sociocultural and spiritual aspects of human living.”

They noted that the curriculum was aimed at providing information and skills necessary for young people to make rational decisions about their bodies, as well as information that can affect and change their behaviours positively and prevent the spread of HIV.

“There are six themes: Human Development, Personal skills, Sexual Health, Relationships, Sexual behaviour and Society& culture. The information is delivered in an age-appropriate and culturally sensitive manner.

“Anyone who has interacted with this curriculum would know that it is set to provide the support and guidance adolescents, and young people need to navigate through the changing phases of their lives that are so critical, and most experienced while they go through the basic and senior secondary education and would also know that this curriculum is not against any religious or cultural groups or teachings in this country.

It is pertinent to mention that parents, teachers, traditional and religious leaders, policymakers and implementers across all states of the Federation were actively involved in the drafting of the content of the FLHE.”

They added that as with a curriculum that has been implemented for 20 years, huge resources have been invested in making the implementation effective both by government, donors, and civil society, hence scraping it out will amount to a waste of resources and efforts.

“We the civil society groups reject this sudden regression. As Nigerian parents, educators, learners, and advocates are expecting conversations on how we will improve the quality of the delivery of the FLHE programme and its long-term sustainability, not a rollback of policy gains.”

They thereby urged the 36 commissioners of education in the 36 states of the country to properly inform the minister of the implications of such a declaration and to fully support the FLHE implementation with the allocation of adequate resources to reach millions of Nigerian learners with lifesaving information and skills to reach their full potential.