CHAMPIONS LEAGUE: Liverpool in Real Madrid Trouble Again!

*PSG, Bayern Munich highpoint of last 16 draw *Europa: Barca draw Man Utd

Liverpool have drawn holders Real Madrid in the last 16 of the ChampionsLeague in a repeat of last season’s final.

Fourteen-time winners Real Madrid beat Liverpool 1-0 inlast year’s final in Paris thanks to a goal from Vinicius Junior in the 59th minute.

Premier League champions Manchester City face German side RB Leipzig, while Tottenham play Italian giants AC Milan.

Chelsea also have German opposition in Borussia Dortmund.

Elsewhere, French champions Paris St-Germain have drawn Bayern Munich.

The last-16 first legs will take place on 14-15 and 21-22 February, with the second legs on 7-8 and 14-15 March.

It is the fourth time in six seasons that six-time winners Liverpool have taken on Real Madrid in the Champions League.

Two of those occasions have been in finals, with Real Madrid winning both in 2017-18 and 2021-22.

The Spanish champions also knocked Liverpool out in the quarter-finals in the 2020-21 season.

Jurgen Klopp’s side have been in three of the last five European finals, including last season’s in Paris, and only AC Milan and Real Madrid have won the competition more times.

The organisation of the Reds’ final defeat in Paris was later described as “an abject failure” by European football’s ruling body UEFA after fans were robbed and tear-gassed outside the Stade de France and kick-off was delayed by 36 minutes.

Meanwhile, Manchester United have been drawn against Barcelona in the Europa League knockout round play-offs.

The stage of the competition features eight runners-up from their Europa League groups, which includes United, playing the eight teams who were third in their Champions League group.

Former United manager Jose Mourinho’s Roma side will play FC Salzburg, while Juventus face Nantes.

The first legs are on 16 February, with the second legs on 23 February.

The winners go into the last-16, which includes Arsenal after they topped their Europa League group.

FIXTURES

UCL

Leipzig v Man City

C’Brugge v Benfica

Liverpool v R’ Madrid

Milan v Tottenham

E’Frankfurt v Napoli

Dortmund v Chelsea

Inter v FC Porto

PSG v Bayern Munich

EUROPA

Barcelona v Man Utd

Juventus v Nantes

Sporting v Midtjylland

Shakhtar v Rennes

Ajax v U’Berlin

Leverkusen v Monaco

Sevilla v PSV

Salzburg v Roma