  • Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

2023: Ojikutu Urges INEC to Publish All Unclaimed PVCs

Nigeria | 4 mins ago

The first elected female deputy governor in Nigeria, Alhaja Sinatu Aderoju Ojikutu, has urged the Independent National Electoral Commission, INEC, to publish all unclaimed PVCs.

She also lauded President Muhammadu Buhari on currency redesigning, adding that the secrecy that accompanied it if properly monitored is a positive game changer for uplifting the economy and security improvement.

Ojikutu in a statement issued in Lagos by her media office stated that the publication should be on local government by local government basis. 

Speaking on the 2023 general election, she said that would further ensure free, fair and credible election across the country.

According to her, the upcoming election should be issue based and devoid of mudslinging that would distract the electorate to make an informed decision. 

She, however, pleaded that the election management body should continue on the same trajectory that would ensure openness and transparency to forestall any violence after the election.

Ojikutu said Nigerians should not dwell much on religion and ethnicity in order to ensure credible candidate wins.

“The choices  we make will either strengthen, if we choose the right candidate or worsen the economic situation of the country, if a wrong and incompetent candidate is elected”, Ojikutu warned.

