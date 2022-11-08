  • Tuesday, 8th November, 2022

2023: Gombe  Elders Endorse NNPP Guber Candidate

Segun Awofadeji in Gombe

Some Tula community elders of Kaltungo Local Government Area of Gombe State have endorsed the candidature of the governorship flag bearer of the New Nigeria People’s Party (NNPP) Hon. Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki.

The elders led by a former Secretary of the Local Government, Mr. Lazarus Lori (Turakin Tula); Hon. J.U Labebe (Sardaunan DK Wange), and  Elke  Tasha (Sarkin Dajin Tula) who’s also the chairman of the National Union of Road Transport Workers (NURTW), made the endorsement when they paid a solidarity visit to the governorship candidate.

They said the decision to back the NNPP candidate is because he is the best alternative to the All Progressives Congress’ (APC) administration whom they alleged have failed to redeem its campaign pledges.

According to them, Mailantarki as a one-time member of the federal House Representatives is fit to rule the state come 2023.

“Honourable Khamisu Ahmed Mailantarki is a man of integrity and has been tested and trusted in the past when he served as a member of the National Assembly. That is why we are here today to express our support to him as the next governor because we believe he is a better alternative to the APC and PDP,” the elders said.

Responding, the governorship candidate appreciated the community elders for the support and promised that if elected, he would run an all inclusive and community friendly government.

