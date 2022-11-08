2023: Atiku Competent to Address Security Challenges, Says Expert

James Sowole in Abeokuta

A member of Atiku Abubakar Campaign Team in Diaspora, Mr Soji Ogunade, has said that the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Alhaji Atiku Abubakar, has the competencies and needed experience to attend to so many woes bedeviling the country.

Ogunade, in a statement made available to journalists, revealed that of all that are jostling to take over from President Muhammadu Buhari next year, the former Vice President, stands shoulder high to deliver a more secured and prosperous Nigeria if voted into office.

The security analyst said that the precarious situation the Nigeria economy has found itself required someone like Atiku, who had formerly served as the country’s Vice President for eight years and an entrepreneur of note to make some dramatic turning around for the country.

Ogunade, a member of the Ijebu Ode Club, said, “as the 2023 presidential election is about four months away, it is just good to draw the attention of Nigerians to the fact that the PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar remain the right choice.

“If we are looking for that politician and administrator par excellence that could help Nigeria navigate out of its present disheartening situation, it is PDP presidential candidate, Atiku Abubakar.”

The indices of our current economic realities with prices of foodstuff reaching the rooftop, dollar exchanging for N900, hyper inflation, mounting insecurity and unemployment, abject poverty, hunger among the rest only confirm the failure of APC government. It has really been a retrogressive change.

“In the face of all these confusion, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar has all it takes to bring back Nigeria of our dreams.

“He is quite versatile and dynamic. He has the experience, he operates his businesses in the country. He knows where the shoe pinches Nigerian. A very detribalised Nigerian, I see a new and prosperous Nigeria under Atiku’s leadership and so I enjoin Nigerians to cast their votes for him during next year presidential election,” he added.