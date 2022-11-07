YPP Guber Candidate Present Blueprint to Uyo Monarch, Electorate

Okon Bassey in Uyo

The moribund facilities, including those for health, education and social services in Uyo, the Akwa Ibom State capital would be given maximum attention and upgrades from next year, when the Young Progressives Party (YPP), would take over governance of the state.

This assertion was made when Governorship Candidate of the YPP, Senator Bassey Albert Akpan, paid homage to the Paramount Ruler of Uyo, HRM. Edidem Sylvanus Effiong Okon, shortly before he went on campaign in some wards of Uyo.

At the campaign ground at Holy Child Convent School, Anua, Uyo, yesterday, Akpan equally promised to make the state proud, even better than he did as a senator.

He said: “I have never disappointed you as a senator. That is why the president of this country conferred me with a national honor as a Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON).

“I have sponsored 481 Akwa Ibom children to universities in the past six years. As governor, I will definitely add value to leadership.”

“My administration will focus on our youths and women development. It is only one who went through the wilderness that can take another through there. I have put myself in your shoes and as one of you. I will make life better for you. This government will exceed your expectations.”

He criticised the state government for deliberately starving the people and using the people’s funds to fight them.

“They have kept you hungry for the past seven and a half years. They want to use the state’s money to fight you. You must reject the PDP and vote for the YPP.”

He charged the youths to take their destinies in their hands by supporting the YPP.

“The youths of Etoi Wards 4, 5 and 7, you must take your destiny in your hand. Once you take your destinies in your hands, no one person will determine a governor for you.

“Just like Governor Udom Emmanuel said in 2019 that ‘never in the history of Akwa Ibom State would one man determine who governs and who doesn’t.”

He recalled that a former Governor, Mr. Victor Attah, handed over to a younger person in Governor Godswill Akpabio who was equally succeeded by a younger Udom Emmanuel.

Arguing that God has already arranged the order of succession, he predicted that Gov. Emmanuel would hand over to him, a younger person and described the YPP as the move of God for Akwa Ibom State.

He pledged to rename Akwa Ibom Government House as “The People’s House.”

To make this possible, he urged the ecstatic crowd to vote for the fresh leaves, the YPP symbol in governorship and other elections.

Akpan popularly called OBA had earlier presented his blueprint for the state to the Uyo monarch.

He said: “This is my blueprint for the state. I want to assure you that the YPP’s government will give you the rightful place. We will give Uyo upgrade of infrastructure and facilities. Uyo needs the kind of facilities that will contain population explosion. No government can ignore Uyo in the scheme of things.”

He told the monarch that his decision to campaign ward-to-ward was to feel the pulse of the people, in order to solve the problems at hand when he would assume office as governor.

“This is the first time a governorship campaign goes ward-to-ward to interface with the people to know their peculiar problems, so that when he comes in, he will know how to solve their problems,” he said.

OBA also offered hope to the traditional ruler when he said that their “welfare and upkeep will top my agenda. The health of our leaders will be given due attention.”

Responding, the paramount ruler thanked Akpan for all he has done, and prayed God to grant him success.

“A mere looking at your group speaks for itself. We are from Uyo, we must speak the truth. I have seen and heard all you have done. Continue in your good works, God will take you there…When you get there, please remember how the house was when you left,” the monarch said.