UNICEF Commends Adamawa for Signing Child Protection Bill

Michael Olugbode in Abuja

The United Nations Children’s Fund (UNICEF) has commended the Governor of Adamawa State, Ahmadu Fintiri, for signing the Child Protection Bill into law.

According to a statement issued by UNICEF, “The Child Protection Law is the official position of the Adamawa State Government that disregarding children’s rights is unacceptable and punishable. The law aims to safeguard the rights of children by preventing and addressing the killing and maiming of children, child labour, abductions of children, sexual violence against children and the recruitment and use of children by armed groups, among other grave violations of their rights.”

The statement further said: “UNICEF hopes that the new law in the state will be effectively implemented, and that vulnerable children are supported to survive, thrive and become successful members of the society.

“With the signing into law the Child Protection Bill by the Government of Adamawa State, only Kano, Bauchi and Gombe States are yet to domesticate the Child Rights Act.”

UNICEF in the statement called on governments of these states to do the needful as a commitment of their respect for the rights of children.

It promised to continue to work with the government of Adamawa State to operationalise the law and bring perpetrators and violators to account.

