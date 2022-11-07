State Delegates Arrive National Stadium Lagos for Eko NAFEST

Barely hours to the official opening of the competitive events of 35th edition of National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST), the National Stadium, Surulere, venue of the iconic festival, has come alive with the arrival of some state delegates.

As at 8a.m. state delegates from Abia, Osun, Rivers and Benue were early arrivals at the National Stadium. Their presence made the abandoned stadium facilities bounce back to life.

As more states are being expected, a creative Arts Command performance will herald the night showpiece.

Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsew, said he had deployed the cultural protocol team and administrative officers to take charge of all areas of operations.



According to him, “Eko NAFEST is a cash cow and from what the Chief Host, Governor Babajide Sanwo-0lu has done to make sure we are on top of our games, we are sure of making a serious socioeconomic statement by the end of the festival.”

Hotels in Surulere, Awolowo Road in Ikoyi and Lekki with the arrival of delegates. Also hotels in other parts of Lagos are also enjoying similar patronage from guests.

Food vendors are not left out as over five billion naira is estimated to be raked into Lagos tourism financial ecosystem.

Security is top notch as all the security agencies are on ground to ensure a violence-free cultural festival. The festival entertainment city and crafts expo village are also agog as they will be showcasing the best of Nigeria’s cultural entertainment, arts, crafts and fashion.

The Eko NAFEST media team is working round the clock to ensure that all necessary information about the cultural festival is put out to the public.