Police Warn against Campaign of Calumny, Destructing Billboards in Akwa Ibom

Okon Bassey in Uyo

Akwa Ibom State Police Commissioner, CP. Olatoye Durosinmi, has cautioned political stakeholders and saboteurs in the state to refrain from campaign of calumny, destruction and defacing of opponents billboards and posters or face the wrath of the law.

Durosinmi, in a statement issued yesterday, said that it is worrisome at the attitude of some political stakeholders, especially as it pertains to the 2023 general elections campaigns.

He said: “Some unscrupulous persons have left the acceptable norms of politics and are now involved in campaigns of calumny, destruction and defacing of opponents Billboards and Posters.”

The statement signed by the Police Public Relations Officer (PPRO) of the Command, SP. Odiko MacDon, noted that the development was not a true reflection of what acceptable democratic tenets stands for.

The trend, the CP stressed, cannot be allowed to become a new normal.

MacDon said: “For the avoidance of doubt, the Commissioner of Police has set up a special monitoring team, saddled with the responsibilities of identifying, arresting and prosecuting those behind these undemocratic acts.

“The CP, has however, assured all political parties and stakeholders of a level playing ground and has warned those involved in these acts of political sabotage to desist forthwith.”