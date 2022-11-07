NACCIMA Tasks FG on Hosting Inter-African Trade Fair

Dike Onwuamaeze

The Nigerian Association of Chambers of Commerce, Industry, Mines and Agriculture (NACCIMA) has called on the federal government to spare no effort in attracting and hosting the 2027 Inter-African Trade Fair (AITF) in Nigeria.



The charge was given by the National President of NACCIMA, Mr. John Udeagbala, during the association’s quarterly press briefing where he disclosed that NACCIMA had opened discussions on hosting the fair and the establishment of a vocational skill training centre during its recent meeting with the President of African Export and Import Bank (Afreximbank), Prof. Okey Oramah, in Cairo, Egypt



Udeabala said: “Hosting of the fair by Nigeria is of great interest to us at NACCIMA in view of the beneficial multiplier effects to the host country.

“It will be noted that IATF was first held in Cairo, Egypt in 2018, followed by the last one last year (2021) in Durban South Africa. The next one in 2023 is scheduled to hold in Ivory Coast.



“In view of the economic potential and significance of this fair, it is long overdue for Nigeria to host this event and the time to express our strong interests and bid for hosting rights is now!

“It is important that our government buy-in into the bid for the fair as the government will need to provide a form of grant to ensure that the infrastructure is developed in good time for the fair.



“Some economic benefits include foreign exchange earnings, infrastructural development and reviving of dying SMEs.”

He added: “The IATF is a vehicle being used to promote trade and exhibition. IATF has been spun off from Afreximbank and a headquarters will be chosen from where fairs and exhibitions will be rotated between the headquarters and other regions.



“However, for Nigeria to benefit from this we must take care of our socio-economic challenges such as infrastructure deficits, forex challenges and the likes.”

He added that the NACCIMA would be very willing to work with the government and its MDAs in pursuit and achievement of this laudable economic project.



“The economic multiplier benefits are quantum to Nigeria and this could be economic game-changer to the socio-economic challenges Nigeria is currently facing.

“We were duly informed that the African Union (AU) had taken the IATF under its wing and the African Heads of States now have the final say on the country that hosts the fair.” Udeagbala said.



He also said the possibility of setting up a, “Vocational Skills Training Centre was also positively discussed at Afreximbank, possibly in partnership with the German Agency for Co-operation (GIZ), to establish an AFREXIM Academy in Nigeria. Thereby, NACCIMA will soon initiate a meeting with GIZ in this regard.”