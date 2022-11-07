Lagos Welcomes Black Panther Cast, Crew Ahead of Movie Premiere in Nigeria

Mary Nnah

The cast and crew of the highly anticipated sequel to 2018’s Black Panther, Black Panther: Wakanda Forever have arrived Lagos in preparation to kick off an African talent tour.



Wakanda Forever would be released in cinemas across the continent from Friday, 11 November 2022.

As a first for Marvel Studios, the team is visiting Nigeria for the first time to kick off a continent-wide celebration ahead of the Black Panther: Wakanda Forever ‘s release.



In attendance at a presses conference held in Lagos, yesterday, to announce the premiere of the movie were filmmakers and cast including stars like Letitia Wright, Lupita Nyong’o, Danai Gurira, Tenoch Huerta Mejía, Winston Duke, as well as the director, Ryan Coogler.

The press conference was followed by a talent and industry-focused press conference hosted by Nigerian radio and television on-air personality, IK Osakioduwa and popular South Africa Radio and Television presenter, Anele Mdoda.



Media had the opportunity to engage with talent from the film in a question and answer session, followed by an insightful session that featured the Director of Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, Ryan Coogler; Senior Vice President and General Manager of The Walt Disney Company Africa, Christine Service; Deputy Managing Director for Filmhouse Group and Managing Director of FilmOne Entertainment, Moses Babatope and Founder of AFRIFF, Chioma Ude.



In the film, Queen Ramonda (Angela Bassett), Shuri (Letitia Wright), M’Baku (Winston Duke), Okoye (Danai Gurira) and the Dora Milaje (including Florence Kasumba) fought to protect their nation from intervening world powers in the wake of King T’Challa’s death.



As the Wakandans strived to embrace their next chapter, the heroes must band together with the help of War Dog Nakia (Lupita Nyong’o) and Everett Ross (Martin Freeman) and forge a new path for the kingdom of Wakanda.



Introducing Tenoch Huerta as Namor, ruler of Talokan, the film also stars Dominique Thorne, Michaela Coel, Mabel Cadena and Alex Livinalli. Black Panther: Wakanda Forever, directed by Ryan Coogler and produced by Kevin Feige and Nate Moore, will be released in cinemas across the continent on Friday, 11 November 2022.