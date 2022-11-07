InfraCredit Appoints Sanjeev Gupta as Chairman

InfraCredit, a ‘AAA’ rated specialised infrastructure credit guarantee institution, backed by the Nigeria Sovereign Investment Authority (“NSIA”), Private Infrastructure Development Group companies GuarantCo and InfraCo Africa, KfW Development Bank, Africa Finance Corporation (“AFC”) and African Development Bank, is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Sanjeev Gupta of AFC as Chairman, replacing the outgoing Chairman Mr. Uche Orji of NSIA.

In addition, InfraCredit welcomes Mr. Aminu Umar-Sadiq and Mr. Reginald Ihebuzor to the Board as Non-Executive Directors representing NSIA, replacing Mr. Orji and Ms. Stella Ojekwe-Onyejeli of NSIA.

The Board and Management of InfraCredit give sincere thanks to Mr. Orji and Ms. Ojekwe-Onyejeli for their manifold contributions to InfraCredit’s development since their appointments as pioneering members of InfraCredit’s Board of Directors in 2016.

Gupta has been a Non-Executive Director of InfraCredit since 2018, chairing the Board Risk & Capital Committee and the Board Remuneration Committee.

Umar-Sadiq is the MD/CEO of NSIA and has more than 15 years’ experience in the financial services sector – spanning public finance management, mergers & acquisitions, private equity and asset management. Prior to this year, Mr. Umar-Sadiq had been an Executive Director of NSIA since 2019, serving as the Head of Direct Investments and leading NSIA’s multi-strategy infrastructure activities.

Ihebuzor has over 20 years’ wide-ranging management level experience that spans the development banking and public reform sectors.

In accepting his appointment as Chairman of InfraCredit and welcoming the new NSIA representatives to the Board, Mr. Sanjeev Gupta said, “I am honoured to assume the role of Chairman of InfraCredit, a truly unique institution whose impact in using credit enhancement to facilitate access to long-term, local currency financing for infrastructure projects is noteworthy.”