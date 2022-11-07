  • Monday, 7th November, 2022

Former Niger Information Commissioner, Ndayebo, Dies in Motor Accident

Nigeria | 23 seconds ago

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Commissioner for Information during the administration of Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Alhaji Danladi Ndayebo, is dead.

Ndeyebo who was also Chief Press Secretary to Governor Aliyu before being made a Commissioner died as a result of injuries sustained in a motor accident along the Minna Abuja road.

His death was jointly confirmed in  statements by the National President of Wushishi Old Students Association (WOSA), Dr. Zubairu Ibrahim Tswachi and the Secretary of the Niger State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Comrade Usman Chiji.

They expressed grief over the demise of “a fine journalist.”

Twachi specifically described Ndayebo “as one of the finest experts in the pen profession”, stressing that WOSA would not forget the tremendous role he played during the administration of Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

According to Dr. Twaschi, “the former Commissioner of Information was an amiable and pleasant personality who concentrated on his job with dedication, passion and loyalty” adding that 

“Ndayebo’s contribution to the development of the media in the State and the nation will remain laudable”.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.