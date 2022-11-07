Former Niger Information Commissioner, Ndayebo, Dies in Motor Accident

By Laleye Dipo in Minna

Former Commissioner for Information during the administration of Governor Muazu Babangida Aliyu, Alhaji Danladi Ndayebo, is dead.

Ndeyebo who was also Chief Press Secretary to Governor Aliyu before being made a Commissioner died as a result of injuries sustained in a motor accident along the Minna Abuja road.

His death was jointly confirmed in statements by the National President of Wushishi Old Students Association (WOSA), Dr. Zubairu Ibrahim Tswachi and the Secretary of the Niger State Council of the Nigeria Union of Journalists (NUJ) Comrade Usman Chiji.

They expressed grief over the demise of “a fine journalist.”

Twachi specifically described Ndayebo “as one of the finest experts in the pen profession”, stressing that WOSA would not forget the tremendous role he played during the administration of Muazu Babangida Aliyu.

According to Dr. Twaschi, “the former Commissioner of Information was an amiable and pleasant personality who concentrated on his job with dedication, passion and loyalty” adding that

“Ndayebo’s contribution to the development of the media in the State and the nation will remain laudable”.