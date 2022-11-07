Enugu 2023: Ekweremadu’s Structure Endorses Mbah

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

Governorship candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Peter Mbah received a major boost at the weekend after he was endorsed by Ndi Oganiru Enugu, the main political structure of Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

The group said its action was in line with the directive of the embattled former deputy President of the Senate and a statement he issued in June congratulating and pledging total support for Mbah.



Speaking at an event organised for the endorsement, National President of Oganiru Enugu, Jude Asogwa assured that the group would also work for the success of all PDP candidates in the state in the 2003 general election.



According to him, “Ndi Oganiru Enugu, as the name implies, is purely for the progress of Ndi Enugu.

“We have a strong presence in the 260 wards of Enugu State, 36 States of the federation and 16 countries of the world.”

He noted that it was easy for the group to flow with Ekweremadu because he envisioned a clear pathway to a new Enugu State.

Asogwa maintained that Ekweremadu did many infrastructural development projects across the three senatorial zones of the state and also built human capital through the award of scholarships and bursary awards across the state.



“But as the party’s primary election came and passed and things did not go Ekweremadu’s way, he being a party man, who is never desperate about life, after consultations with his political associates and the leaderships of his support groups, personally issued a statement in June congratulating, “he said.



Speaking further, he said, “this is the understanding, commitment, and directive we are here to reaffirm and fulfil today. Therefore, we hereby commit ourselves to the Dr. Peter Mbah governorship ticket as well as all PDP tickets in the state. We will activate all our structures to do the needful.”



In his reaction, Mbah said the endorsement was a demonstration of honesty and great character on the part of Ekweremadu and his team.

He expressed sympathy over Ekweremadu’s UK travails, stressing that he was confident he would be released in no distant time.

While commending the group for respecting Ekweremadu’s support for Mbah, Ugwuanyi assured that nobody would be denied his due in the party.

The event was attended by governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi of Enugu State; Enugu PDP governorship candidate, Dr. Peter Mbah; the deputy governorship candidate, Barr. Ifeanyi Ossai, among other critical party leaders of Enugu PDP.