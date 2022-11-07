Atiku: Why I Visited United States

Chuks Okocha in Abuja

The presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar has explained why he visited the United States of America last week, saying it was to safeguard Nigeria’s democracy and next year’s election.



He also said part of the visit was to ensure that the forthcoming election was free and fair.

Atiku who returned to Nigeria last night from Morocco, said in a statement he signed: “The major objective of my continuing meetings with officials of countries that Nigeria shares common interest in democracy with is to ensure that our election next year is free, fair and reflects the wishes of the people.”



He continued, “And I’m happy to inform you that my team secured a strong commitment towards this objective from the United States government and its institutions.



“The 2023 polls is the most consequential election in our democratic journey; it is crucial and the world is taking a keen interest in it.

“That’s why it gets disturbing seeing that some players in the election will rather use the microphone to throw vitriols than communicate issues that affect the country.



“The APC will not want to discuss those issues because they know that they have a very poor record. A record of destroying the dignity of all Nigerians.

“When next you hear them say some nasty things, let’s remind them that Nigeria is at this low because APC happened.

“Let’s also tell them that the election next year will be won by the political party and candidate who can unify the country and recover the economy from the comatose that the APC has led us into. That party is the PDP, ” Atiku stated.