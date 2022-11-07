2023: CSOs, Stakeholders Task Politicians, Monarchs, Citizens on Violence





Ibrahim Oyewale in Lokoja

Ahead of the 2023 general election, political parties, community/traditional leaders and citizens have been urged to shun political violence and ensure that those identified and involved be held accountable through judicial means.

This was contained in a communique issued at the end of one-day multi-stakeholders meeting for Kogi Central senatorial district on Prioritising anti-corruption and accountability towards 2023 general election at the state level, signed by the Executive Director, Conscience for Human Rights and Conflicts Resolutions (CHRCR), Idris Miliki Abdul, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Lokoja at the weekend

The stakeholders have called on security agencies to take note of all the early warning signs by political gladiators and nip it in the bud

It was unanimously agreed that there is a need for increased sensitisation on Anti-Corruption and Accountability in Elections at grassroots levels

There is a need for citizens and citizen-groups to empower themselves on voter education through step-down of knowledge and information from engagement such as these ongoing activities by CHRCR.

The stakeholders have tasked the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) to improve on its enlightenment and stakeholders’ mobilisation and engagement in its activities in Kogi State, especially at the grassroots levels

Women in government and those holding leadership positions have been charged to lead the advocacy in fighting for women’s participation through strategic engagements.

“There is a need for more proactive measures in promoting accountability and transparency in elections by the legislative arm of government through the use of parliamentary instruments and tools particularly through oversight functions,” it stated.

The forum stressed the need to increase fact-checking of information by citizens before dissemination to the general public

“There must be an increase in awareness of the use of the Community Charter of Demand in the engagement of political parties and their candidates to promote accountability and transparency in elections.

“While political parties and candidates are urged to sensitise stakeholders, members of their party and supporters on proper voting using mock ballot papers to reduce the incidence of rejected and invalid votes,” the forum said.