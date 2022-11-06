Tobi Adegboyega Cancels Birthday Concert over Death of Davido’s Son

No matter how big a person gets, there will always be weak points that can easily deflate them. This is the case for the well-known pastor and founder of London-based Salvation Proclaimers Anointed Church (SPAC Nation), Tobi Adegboyega. Recently, he posted a video where he explained that he has cancelled the concert that was to be held in honour of his birthday. According to him, the decision was to honour Ifeanyi, the recently deceased son of popular Afrobeats singer, Davido.

The hearts of many onlookers were recently warmed when Adegboyega announced to the public that he will not be holding his 2022 birthday concert anymore. The event which was originally set for November 11 has now been cancelled. While a bit surprising, Adegboyega’s decision was not unexpected due to his close ties with Davido. Thus, because the latter’s son recently passed away after a drowning incident, the cancellation of Adegboyega’s birthday concert has proved once again that the London-based pastor is a compassionate person.

Stories of Adegboyega’s adventures abound on the internet. Despite being the pastor of a Pentecostal church, no one can accuse Adegboyega of being modest in his affairs. From his bearing to his associations, one might think that Adegboyega is a public figure rather than someone called by God to shepherd the souls of His people. As a result of all the flashiness and his accommodation of all kinds of people, Adegboyega has been slammed time and again for being an impostor.

There are few individuals as close to Adegboyega as Davido. Even the singer’s fiancé has gotten gifts from the pastor before. Thus, one can accuse Adegboyega of not being able to stick to the traditions of his office, but there is nothing negative to say about his recent concession and decision to cancel his birthday concert over the tragedy that befell his friend. As he said, it is a sad time for everybody involved, so going ahead with his concert at this time would be inconsistent with his friendship with Davido.