Ohanaeze Faults Judgment on Ekweremadu’s Interim Asset Forfeiture

Gideon Arinze in Enugu

The apex Igbo socio-cultural organisation, Ohanaeze Ndigbo Worldwide, has faulted what it called “the hasty order” by a Federal High Court for the interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties belonging to the embattled former Deputy Senate President, Senator Ike Ekweremadu.

Ohanaeze in a statement issued yesterday through its National Publicity Secretary, Dr. Alex Ogbonnia, said it stands on moral probity to state that a hasty ex-parte motion filed by the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) on a man who is undergoing some travails in the United Kingdom falls short of ethical standards and natural justice.

A Federal High Court in Abuja had on Friday ordered an interim forfeiture of 40 landed properties belonging to Ekweremadu, who is currently in custody in the United Kingdom.

Justice Inyang Ekwo made the order following an ex-parte motion filed and moved by Ibrahim Buba on behalf of the EFCC.

While granting the order, the judge ordered the EFCC to publish the interim forfeiture order of the properties in a national daily within seven days.

He specifically directed that anybody who had an interest in the forfeited properties should indicate within 14 days of the publication of the interim forfeiture order from the court.

The judge adjourned the matter till December 5, 2022, for a report in the case if there is any objection from members of the public regarding the said properties.

But the Igbo apex body maintained that Ekweremadu should be allowed to defend himself on his properties, and if found wanting should surely face the consequences.

“We are aware that there are several allegations of corruption cases pending in the EFCC but the urgency and selective judgment in the case of Ekweremadu are not only curious but indeed true to type.

“Ohanaeze Ndigbo calls on all the Nigerian legal luminaries of goodwill to intervene against gradual steps towards totalitarianism in Nigeria.”