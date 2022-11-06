Katsina PDP States Conditions for Lifting Suspension on Guber Candidate

Francis Sardauna in Katsina

The Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Katsina State, has spelled out conditions for lifting the one-month suspension of its governorship candidate, Senator Yakubu Garba Lado Danmarke.

The state PDP disclosed this in a letter by its acting chairman, Hon. Salisu Lawal Uli and addressed to the National Chairman of the party, Senator Iyorchia Ayu, a copy of which was made available to journalists in Katsina on Saturday.

The letter read in part: “I humbly wish to write on behalf of the state working committee based on consultation with elders of the party at both state and national levels to lift the one month suspension of Katsina State PDP gubernatorial candidate:

“That he will identify totally with PDP’s presidential candidate, Alhaji Atiku Abubakar and recognise/work with the Katsina leadership of the party under the acting chairmanship of Salisu Lawal Uli led Katsina Peoples Democratic Party working committee and other duly elected party structure at all levels.

“That he desists from forming parallel party structure at all levels of the party in Katsina State. And that he will work with the campaign council structure of the state as submitted to the national headquarters by the Katsina state chapter of the PDP.

Danmarke, according to the party, was suspended for allegedly working against its presidential candidate Atiku Abubakar, forming a parallel structure in the state, among other allegations.

When contacted, PDP’s governorship candidate said the party officials in the state lacked constitutional power to suspend him from the party, which he said, he laboured to sustain for some years.

He explained: “In the first place, does the leadership of the party have the power to suspend me from the party? They do not. I am still the 2023 governorship candidate of PDP in Katsina State.”