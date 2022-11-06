Filmhouse Partners Sprite to Host West African Premiere of ‘Black Panther’ Sequel

Ahead of the global premiere of ‘Black Panther:Wakanda Forever’, the sequel to the Chadwick Boseman starred original, Filmhouse announced a partnership with Sprite for the West African premiere on November 9, 2022, at Filmhouse IMAX, Lekki, Lagos.

The premiere will adopt an ‘afro-celebratory’ theme that promises to be a grandiose showcase of African culture through costumes, venue decor, food, and music.

“’Black Panther’ is a story carved out of African culture and history. It projects the heights Africa can attain if it gets its technological and economic playbook right. We are excited to partner with Walt Disney in showcasing this box-office success that will be remembered for decades to come, and we are committed to doing so in a grand way,” remarked Chief Cinema Operating Officer, Dr Onamari Horsfall.

On his part, Marketing Director, The Coca-Cola Company, Yusuf Murtala reiterated the importance of celebrating history in a fashion that inspires and fuels ambition.

“In celebration of Marvel Studios’ ‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’, alongside Filmhouse Cinemas, we want to ignite viewers’ experiences and together celebrate our shared cultural heritage, our infinite potential and zero-limits to discover our gifts,” he elaborated.

Filmhouse Cinemas, the sole distributor of the sequel in West Africa, pledges to continuously play facilitatory roles in delivering memorable premieres to the Nigerian audience, with Horsfall stating that “‘Black Panther: Wakanda Forever’ will not be an exception.”

‘Black Panther:Wakanda Forever’ will be the final film in phase four of the Marvel Cinematic Universe (MCU).