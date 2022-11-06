  • Sunday, 6th November, 2022

FG Shuts Eko Bridge to Avert Disasters

Segun James

The federal government yesterday announced further shutdown of an additional section of Eko Bridge, one of three bridges connecting Lagos Island to the mainland, to avert disaster.

The Acting Federal Controller of Works in charge of Lagos State, Mrs Forosola Oloyede, revealed the plan in a statement Friday night, informing the public of damage to the Ijora Olopa section of the bridge as a result of fire.

In her statement, Oloyede raised further concerns over structural safety of some parts of the bridge leading to closure of the opposite lane.

She said: “Upon further assessment with the ministry’s Bridge Consultant; On behalf of the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr Babatunde Fashola, I want to inform the public that both bounds of the bridge, the Apongbon– Ijora Olopa and the Ijora Olopa–Apongbon sections will be closed to motorists.”

She said the closure would last till comprehensive inspection and integrity tests were carried out.

She said: “The reason for this is to avert any catastrophe and safeguard the life of pedestrians and motorists.

“The Inspection and Integrity tests are planned to be carried out as soon as possible. Further updates on the closure will be communicated as events develop,” she said.

Oloyede advised motorists to use alternative routes and cooperate with traffic management agencies who would be on ground to direct and manage movement.

“We regret the inconveniences this may cause the public,” she said.

