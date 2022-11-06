Atiku, Benue People and Herdsmen Attacks

BRIEFINGNOTES

A recent statement by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party, Atiku Abubakar, which apparently suggested that peace would only return to Benue State when herdsmen are well integrated into communities where they live, work, pay taxes and raise their children, has further provoked the ire of Governor Samuel Ortom and the people of the state, who viewed the statement as a subtle support for the recent killing of 39 people by the foreign herdsmen in a community in the state, Ejiofor Alike reports

What was meant to be a sympathy message by the presidential candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), Atiku Abubakar, to the people of Gbeji community in Ukum Local Government Area of Benue State has turned out to be another source of conflict between the former vice president on one hand, and the state governor, Dr. Samuel Ortom and the people of the state, on the other hand.

Atiku had sent a message of sympathy to the community after the recent attacks on the community by herdsmen, which left 39 people, including two policemen, dead and many hospitalised.

In the message, the former vice president said: “I’m saddened by the sustained clashes between farmers and herders that led to the loss of lives, including those of police officers in Gbeji community, Ukum LGA of Benue State.

“When our people are well integrated into communities where they live, work, pay taxes and raise their children, they’d be obligated to reciprocate the love and acceptance. My deepest condolences to the families that may have lost a loved one and to the people and government of Benue State,” Atiku wrote.

Also during a recent political parley organised by the leading northern groups at Arewa House in Kaduna State, Atiku was quoted as saying: “I had a big quarrel with Governor Ortom on his accusation of Fulani people. I am a Fulani man; why should you categorise all Fulani; we have to improve ways and manner we look after our livestock. I am angry with Samuel Ortom for profiling Fulani as bandits and terrorists.”

The people of Benue State believe that the statement by Atiku was callous, insensitive and a strong indication that the former vice president will pursue the failed attempts by the administration of President Muhammadu Buhari to resettle the foreign herdsmen in southern and Middle Belt states and make Nigeria their permanent home. In what were described as attempts to seize the ancestral lands of indigenous Nigerians for the resettlement of herdsmen from other countries, President Buhari’s administration had made failed attempts to create cattle colonies, enact the obnoxious Water Resources Bill, and implement the Ruga policy.

But the people of Benue State believe that by his comments, Atiku has demonstrated that if elected president, he would pursue the agenda of integrating the foreign herdsmen in Nigerian communities. They cited the endless attacks by these herders on communities in southern Kaduna and some parts of Benue and Plateau states as the price these states are paying for integrating these foreign herders into their communities.

In his reaction to Atiku’s statement, Ortom urged the former vice president to apologise, reminding him that Fulani alone cannot make him the president.

He said: “I condemn the statement against me by Atiku. When it got to me, I chatted with him through a WhatsApp message; he apologised but declined to make a public apology.

“We cannot vote for a president who will continue the carnage against our people. He wants to use me as a scapegoat. Atiku is unfair to the people. Do you think Fulani will make you president? You lie. You have committed sacrilege against the Benue people,” Ortom said.

He said: “What Atiku said about us in Gbeji in respect of the recent massacre by the marauding herdsmen was not correct. Look at the sympathy message coming from the presidency calling on security personnel to apprehend the perpetrators of the dastardly act and the one sent by our presidential candidate, calling for integration so that there will be no more killings. How can such statements come from someone seeking to rule the people?”

Also in their swift reaction, the leaders of the three main tribes of Benue State, under the aegis of Mzough U Tiv (MUT), Ochetoha K’Idoma (OKI), and Omi Ny’ Igede (ONI), have also condemned Atiku’s sympathy message and asked the people of Gbeji community to reject it.

Addressing the media in Makurdi, the Benue State capital, the leaders, through their Chairman and President General of MUT worldwide, Chief Iorbee Ihagh, noted: “The former vice president had talked about ‘integrating’ the herdsmen into communities in Benue, whereas the Fulani have clearly shown via their actions and utterances that they do not desire to live peaceably with the famers in Benue communities.

“We also join the people of Gbeji to reject the condolence offered by Atiku, which we also view as a mockery, for how does the PDP presidential candidate expect farmers in Benue State to have brotherly ties with their murderers?” they queried.

The people of Gbeji community have since rejected Atiku’s message, describing it as a mockery.

In a statement signed by the eldest child of Gbeji and Market Overseer, Jonathan Gbeji, which he mandated one of his brothers and former chairman of the PDP in Ukum LGA, Daniel Gbeji, to read before journalists, the community rejected the condolence message, describing it as a mockery.

“What happened in Gbeji last Wednesday, October 19, 2022, was an unprovoked attack by armed Fulani militia, on the people around 6am,” the statement said.

The community rejected Atiku’s call for integration of the attackers, stressing that the attackers do not live in the community.

The community described the comments by Atiku who is supposed to be the big shelter of the Tiv people, the Zege Mule u Tiv, as the height of insensitivity.

“As at today the death toll has risen to 39 with many still missing while others are in various hospitals. If anyone cannot help us in our time of distress he should not mock us. We therefore, reject Alhaji Atiku’s statement which we regard as mockery,” the community added.

President General of Tiv Youth Organisation worldwide (TYO), Timothy Hembaor, has also described Atiku’s statement as not only an attack on Ortom who the Tiv people looked up to for protection from killer herdsmen but also an attack on the entire Tiv people.

On his part, the National Secretary of Forum of Concerned Nigerians (FCN), Samson Ochono, asked Atiku to tender unreserved apology to Ortom and the Benue people.

A socio-political organisation under the aegis of Benue Republicans (BR) has also described Atiku’s comments as “ethnocentric and inciting.”

The Convener of BR, Mr. Peter Shande, in a statement issued in Abuja, expressed shock that Atiku who bears the revered title of Zege Mule u Tiv, dished out “such inane, ethnocentric and venomous mockery statement.”

The crisis has added to the lingering disagreement the PDP presidential candidate has with Ortom and other four governors led by Governor Nyesom Wike of Rivers State.

How the former vice president would wave these aside and achieve victory in 2023 is left to be imagined.