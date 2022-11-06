  • Sunday, 6th November, 2022

Amaechi’s Ex-commissioner Defects to PDP

Nigeria | 17 mins ago

A former Rivers State Commissioner for Information and Communications, Ibim Semenitari, has defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP).

Semenitari, an ally to the former Minister OF Transportation, Rotimi Amaechi, had resigned from the All Progressives Congress (APC) in July this year, but was hitherto quiet about her next political destination.

Semenitari was received back to the ruling party in the Okrika Local Government Area of the state by the executive chairman of the council, Akuro Tobin, a former Rivers State Commissioner for Health, Dr. Sampson Parker, and other chieftains of the party on Saturday.

The  erstwhile acting Managing Director of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) had on July 10, 2022, dumped the APC after transmitting a formal letter to the APC Chairman in Ward 5, Okrika Local Government Area of Rivers State.

Although she did not state her reason for leaving the party, many believed that it was connected to the leadership crisis rocking the party, culminating in a gale of resignations and defections from the APC in the state led by Amaechi.

Semenitari, an ace journalist and CNN award winner, was in the kitchen cabinet in the administration of Amaechi as Governor of the crude oil and gas-rich state.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.