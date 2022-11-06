Akintoye Akindele: A  Uniting Economic Agent

He is always so passionate, his energy resonating all over the room making you giddy with excitement. During the week, I went to see one of my favourite Nigerians. I swear Dr is much more passionate.

“Edgar, the Energy Park we just launched in Edo is amazing and do you know what excites me the most about it,” he said. “It is the fact that I am a south westerner doing this massive project in Edo state and the state government comes for inspection and offers massive support including infrastructural support and he is in the opposing party- PDP and the federal government which is APC is also working together. You see how we can achieve a lot if we put our differences apart and work together.”

“Edgar,” he screamed, “the government at both levels have been very powerful on this project. We would have not succeeded if the federal government agencies like the content board which is an investor did not give massive technical support. The then DPR and its new baby were also magnificent and today we have a park that has a refinery, a condensed gas capacity and many others. With direct employment of about 100 Nigerians and another 1,000 indirectly, the Energy Park is a testimony of Nigeria’s resilience and energy.”

As he spoke, I was just looking at his jeans, asking myself how I will beat him now and collect the jeans. I never see that kind jeans before o. The thing came with graffiti and looked quite expensive.

Then he finished and I shook my head with full comprehension and praying that he did not ask me any question because the jeans no let me hear the last of the treatise.

Dr Akindele remains in my book. He is one of the most precise Nigerians. He has fearfully engaged the economy in his bid to create jobs and redefine wealth and this is why I really do admire him. Mbok, how will I collect that pair of jeans now? Na my own be that o.