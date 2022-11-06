AFRIMA Takes Award to Senegal, Announces New Dates 

By Vanessa Obioha

The eighth edition of the All Africa Music Awards (AFRIMA) will take place in Senegal. In a joint media briefing to unveil the host country at the Hotel King Fahd Royal Palace, in Dakar, Senegal on Friday, the government of Senegal accepted to host the awards.

However, the awards date was moved to January 12 and will run till 15, 2023, shifting the previous date up by four weeks as jointly announced by The International Committee of AFRIMA, The African union commission and The Republic of Senegal. This also means that the voting deadline for the nominees will now be shifted till January 13, 2023, at 23.00 (CAT). This will be the first time the main awards ceremony will be held in a francophone country after past editions.

Representatives of Senegalese Minister of Culture and communication; and Minister of Tourism and Air travels, Special Adviser to the President of Senegal, Dr. Massamba Gaye alongside local and international media professionals; AFRIMA delegates; African Union Commission officials; African music stakeholders; eighth AFRIMA nominees and African artistes, Iba One from Mali, DJ Neptune (Nigeria), DJ Moh Green (French-Algerian), Pape Diouf; Jeba; Sidy diop; Adiouza; Zbest family; Akhlou Brick Paradise; Jeba; Demba Guisse; Pa Gaye mbaye; Kane diallo; Jamman from Senegal among others were in attendance.

The Head Culture Division, Social Affairs Division, African Union Commission (AUC), Angela Martins, said that the African Union is excited to have the awards hold in a francophone region, adding that the awards is happening at a time when “Senegal will still be the Chairperson of the African Union and it is an opportune occasion to close its chairmanship by promoting our rich arts, culture and heritage.

“As you are aware, Senegal is known for its huge investment in the arts, culture and heritage. The hosting of the AFRIMA gathering is thus a step in the right direction to bring back the beautiful city of Dakar to the map as one of the capital cities of music in Africa and around the world.”

In his acceptance speech, Senegal’s Minister of Tourism and Air Transport, HE Mr. Alioune Sarr, represented by Phillipe Ba said that the government is happy to be the third country and the first Francophone country to host the awards. He assured that the ministry will ensure the awards is a success.

AFRIMA’s President and Executive Producer, Mike Dada disclosed that the eighth edition of AFRIMA is officially tagged the Teranga edition which encompasses the good hospitality, warmth, generosity and sharing that is the core to Senegalese life.

“In addition to celebrating Africa in a magical way and promoting the values of Senegalese people globally through the AFRIMA platform, the youths, who are the central focus of the eighth edition will be exposed to opportunities in the creative economy and new music business models, monetization in music, intellectual property rights and licensing as well as collaborations with other global African music superstars that will be participating in 8th AFRIMA in Dakar,’’ he explained.

The event is scheduled to commence on Thursday January 12, 2023, with a courtesy visit to the President of the Host Country, while a host city tour, school visit and gift presentation (as part of AFRIMA’s CSR), as well as welcome soiree will be held on the same day. The 4-day event continues on Friday January 13, 2023, with the African Music Business Summit and the AFRIMA Urban Music Fest; while the main rehearsals and nominees exclusive party will be held on Saturday January 14, 2023; the event will climax on Sunday January 15, 2023, with the live awards ceremony broadcast by 104 TV Stations to over 84 countries around the world.