  • Saturday, 5th November, 2022

SystemSpecs Demands Patronage for Locally Manufactured Software

Business | 2 mins ago

 

 Omolabake Fasogbon

Technology company, SystemSpecs Technology Services Limited has urged Nigerians to embrace indigenously manufactured software. 

Managing Director of the organization, Mr. Demola Igbalajobi stated this at the just concluded International Conference of Chartered Institute of Personnel Management (CIPM) in Port-Harcourt, Rivers State.

Igbalajobi, who was a guest speaker at the programme harped on how HR Technology Tools can be harnessed to sustain business performance. 

According to him, the effect of COVID-19 has brought about a new challenge of managing employees in a remote and hybrid environment, without losing productivity.

Igbalajobi noted that this challenge required human resources specialists, more than before, to adopt creative ways of recruiting and managing their respective human capital.

He noted that SystemSpecs aimed to address this challenge with its locally designed software. 

“That is why we are developing software which utilises artificial intelligence, virtual reality, and machine learning to provide HR, administration and financial services that boost productivity and increase profitability, he remarked.

He stated further that sourcing for locally developed software would grow Nigerian economy and reduce the impact of capital flight.

He said, “Indigenous software developers understand local nuances better in deploying technology that delivers bespoke solutions. These innovative products are often designed to world class standards, and thereby able to boost local industries by retaining top talents here, reducing capital flight and the need for foreign exchange to procure international alternatives.”

