Separatists Seeking Yoruba Nation Allegedly Attack Soldiers in Ogun

Some separatist agitating for a Yoruba Nation have allegedly attacked a team of soldiers yesterday on the Oju-Ore axis of Ado-Odo/Ota Local Government, Ogun State.

Sources familiar with the incident said the agitators for a Yoruba nation were on procession around that area when they saw the army vehicle and allegedly attacked its occupants, disarming a soldier in the process.

Some eyewitnesses, who do not wish to be identified, said members of the public ran from the area when they were told the army had mobilised and were approaching the scene.

The Ogun State police command confirmed the incident, asking for calm, stating that they were handling the situation.

“We are on the matter. We heard that they (Yoruba Nation agitators) attacked some soldiers in the Ota area.

“So we are working in collaboration with the Nigerian Army to get to the root of that matter. We have not made any arrest, but we are on it. There is no casualty,”said the Ogun State Police Public Relations Officer, Abimbola Oyeyemi.