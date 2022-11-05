Sanwo-Olu Congratulates Femi Otedola at 60

Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu of Lagos State has congratulated business magnate, philanthropist and Chairman, Geregu Power Plc, Mr. Femi Otedola on his 60th birthday.

He said the renowned businessman and seasoned administrator has contributed immensely to the economy and livelihood of many Nigerians, particularly in Lagos State, where some of his companies are situated.

Governor Sanwo-Olu in a congratulatory message issued yesterday by his Chief Press Secretary, Mr. Gboyega Akosile, said Otedola, through his investments in key sectors of the economy, like oil and gas, shipping, real estate, banking and energy, among others has contributed to the growth of Nigeria’s economy by providing jobs for millions of Nigerians, especially youths in different parts of the country.

He said: “On behalf of my wife, Ibijoke, the Lagos State Government, and the good people of Lagos State, I join family, friends and business associates to congratulate one of Nigeria’s business magnates and philanthropists, Mr. Femi Otedola on his 60th birthday celebration.

“Mr. Femi Otedola is a good ambassador of Lagos State. He is worthy of celebration because of his many contributions to the economy of Nigeria and Lagos State in particular. As an employer of labour and a respected businessman, he has put smiles on the faces of many working Nigerians.

“As a Lagosian and the son of our former governor, Sir Michael Otedola, Lagos State Government is happy to associate with Mr. Femi Otedola especially because of his philanthropic gestures towards many individuals and institutions within and outside the State.

“I wish Mr. Femi Otedola the best on his 60th birthday as he joins the Diamond Jubilee Group today. I pray that God will grant him long life and sound health to continue to render more service to humanity.”