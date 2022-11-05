Runsewe: Don’t Involve NAFEST in Tourism Association Unrest

Justina Uzo

The Director General of the National Council for Arts and Culture (NCAC), Otunba Segun Runsewe has advised that the National Festival of Arts and Culture (NAFEST) should not be linked to the ongoing Nigerian tourism industry disturbances.

Runsewe, who is also Chairman, National Planning Committee for the 35th edition of iconic NAFEST, said development of such may project the entire sector in a bad light to the national and international public.

Runsewe was reacting to a statement by the Federation of Tourism Associations of Nigeria (FTAN), the umbrella body of hotels, tour operators and travel agents, regarding its position on an upcoming event in which Nigeria, through the Ministry of Information and Culture, will be hosting a United Nations World Tourism Organisation event in Lagos.

By the way, the private operators alleged that Alhaji Lai Mohammad, who supervises the department of tourism in his ministry, is not paying attention to domestic tourism.

In a statement, the culture chief expressed shock that FTAN could seek to drag NAFEST into their misgivings.

“I never told anyone that the Minister has never attended NAFEST at any point in time.

“I should think NAFEST as a festival of national co-existence and unity should not be presented in such light. The Honourable Minister has been supportive of NAFEST programmes. He was with us in the Jos, Plateau edition, stayed all through the festival and has always sent senior officers of the ministry when each event clashes with his numerous assignments for the nation.”

Runsewe further advised that culture remains a critical vehicle for international diplomatic relations apart from holding the window of national cohesion, and should be distanced from certain irritations in this time in the life of our nation as the world is watching how we are going to keep very deep cultural diversity intact as a tool for tourism promotion.

“I will want to advise industry practitioners to carefully understand the roles of culture as a unifier of all Nigerians.

They should also be patient and circumspect in pursuing any disagreement in the industry and endeavour to pursue all peaceful process to resolve them. NAFEST is for peaceful engagement and am sure all practitioners and industry leaders will take advantage of NAFEST to showcase the love for our people and our nation.”