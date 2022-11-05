  • Saturday, 5th November, 2022

 Kema Chikwe Wants Mbazulike Amechi Immortalised 

Nigeria | 1 hour ago

The former Minister of Aviation, Mrs. Kema Chikwe, has appealed to the federal government to immortalise the First Aviation Minister in the First Republic, the late Chief Mbazulike Amechi by naming an agency or institution in the Aviation Ministry after him.

Chikwe described the late Amechi who died last Monday as a great patriot and nationalist who, along with others, fought gallantly for Nigerian independence from British Colonial rule in the 1950s.

She recalled his exploits as a leader of the Zikist National Vanguard and in the Youth Wing of the National Convention of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC) during the independence struggle.

She further noted that Amechi hosted the late South African leader Nelson Mandela for some months in his Lagos residence during the Anti-Apartheid struggle.

She stated that as the pioneer Minister of Aviation, Chief Amechi established policies and programmes for the country’s Aviation industry during the operations of the British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) before the establishment of the Nigeria Airways. “Indeed, the last of the Nigerian First Republic political titans has passed on. May his noble soul rest in peace,’’ she ended.

Related Articles

Founded on January 22, 1995, THISDAY is published by THISDAY NEWSPAPERS LTD., 35 Creek Road Apapa, Lagos, Nigeria with offices in 36 states of Nigeria , the Federal Capital Territory and around the world. It is Nigeria’s most authoritative news media available on all platforms for the political, business, professional and diplomatic elite and broader middle classes while serving as the meeting point of new ideas, culture and technology for the aspirationals and millennials. The newspaper is a public trust dedicated to the pursuit of truth and reason covering a range of issues from breaking news to politics, business, the markets, the arts, sports and community to the crossroads of people and society.

Helpful Links

Contact Us

You can email us at: hello@thisdaylive.com or visit our contact us page.