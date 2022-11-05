 Kema Chikwe Wants Mbazulike Amechi Immortalised 

The former Minister of Aviation, Mrs. Kema Chikwe, has appealed to the federal government to immortalise the First Aviation Minister in the First Republic, the late Chief Mbazulike Amechi by naming an agency or institution in the Aviation Ministry after him.

Chikwe described the late Amechi who died last Monday as a great patriot and nationalist who, along with others, fought gallantly for Nigerian independence from British Colonial rule in the 1950s.

She recalled his exploits as a leader of the Zikist National Vanguard and in the Youth Wing of the National Convention of Nigerian Citizens (NCNC) during the independence struggle.

She further noted that Amechi hosted the late South African leader Nelson Mandela for some months in his Lagos residence during the Anti-Apartheid struggle.

She stated that as the pioneer Minister of Aviation, Chief Amechi established policies and programmes for the country’s Aviation industry during the operations of the British Overseas Airways Corporation (BOAC) before the establishment of the Nigeria Airways. “Indeed, the last of the Nigerian First Republic political titans has passed on. May his noble soul rest in peace,’’ she ended.