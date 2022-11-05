Darkest Moment of Davido, Chioma

Ferdinand Ekechukwu

Just some days back, a video of superstar singer, Davido and his son Ifeanyi in a pool in his Banana Island home surfaced online. In the short video, the singer was seen bonding with him. The post elicited exciting comments. Days later, the boy is no more. The three-year-old boy drowned in the same pool. He was rushed to a hospital in the Lekki area of Lagos State, where he was confirmed dead

Who could have thought this could happen with all the love and care given him? Davido and Chioma were said to have traveled for a family gathering and had left Ifeanyi with his minders. Ifeanyi was born in 2019 to Davido and his partner, Chioma.

Ifeanyi soon became a trending topic as many Nigerians hoped the news to be false. The Monday, October 31 tragic incident followed barely a few days after his third birthday party. A birthday post from his dad had read: “I pray with all my heart that God grants you perfect health and pure happiness for as long as humanly possible. You will grow to be greater than me. Happy Birthday, son @davidIfeanyiAdeleke!!!”

Since the news of Ifeanyi’s death became public knowledge, Nigerians, particularly celebrities and entertainment lovers, both at home and abroad, have taken to their social media handles to commiserate with Davido and Chioma over the painful loss of their son. Notable political-figures, including all the leading presidential candidates, also joined in commiserating with the superstar.

The sad incident once again brought to the fore the amount of attention babies left with minders should be given. It is not new that almost all the big entertainment stars in Nigeria live in mansions with swimming pools as features. In 2018, Nigerian music star, Daniel Oyebanjo, aka D’banj, lost his son, Daniel Jr. in similar tragic circumstance. Daniel Jr. died in a swimming pool at the singer’s home in Lagos while he was away for a musical award in Los Angeles, United States.