2023: Yoruba Has Struck Gold With Pa Ayo Adebanjo Leadership, Says Udeogaranya

The All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant in 2019 general election, Chief Charles Udeogaranya, has congratulated the Yoruba people for the superior leadership skills personified and strongly disseminated by Pa Ayo Adebanjo, the current leader of the Afenifere group, saying “ the Yoruba nation has struck gold with Pa Ayo Adebanjo leadership.”

Udeogaranya said that Pa Adebanjo has recently reconfirmed his tacit support to justice, equity and fairness and with his uncommon leadership quality, built the historic bridge of good neighbourliness across the Niger and has since emerged as the greatest unifier, bridge builder, and a colossus on the order of Niger.

The warm approval is coming after Pa Ayo Adebanjo, leader of Afenifere, a pan-Yoruba socio-cultural group, yesterday, reaffirmed the group endorsement of the Labour Party presidential candidate, Mr. Peter Obi in the 2023 presidential election, citing justice, equity, and fairness.

The former All Progressives Congress (APC) presidential aspirant, Udeogaranya, concluded by urging the Arewa group to follow where Pa Adebanjo leads and openly endorse Mr. Peter Obi of the Labour Party on justice, equity, and fairness.

Udeogaranya who ran the presidential slogan, “Better Nigeria 2019” said that such open support will attract all-inclusiveness and bury agitations of separatism and spur national commitment toward building a better Nigeria for all Nigerians.