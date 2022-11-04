  • Friday, 4th November, 2022

Search for Naija Highlandah Intensifies as Grand Finale Draws Near

Life & Style | 7 hours ago

Vanessa Obioha

More and more fun seekers are trying their luck in the ongoing William Lawson’s Naija Highlandah Challenge. Last weekend saw a high number of contestants with about 574 male and female contestants taking part in games at several select outlets including lounges like the Bamboo Lounge in Ikeja GRA, Q4 on Awolowo Way, Ikeja, Esporta Magodo, and Jacoin Bar, Surulere.

Out of the 574, 24 people scored the maximum 80 points required to qualify for the grand finale. So far, 74 people have qualified for the grand finale, but only 10 will contend for the grand prize. 

It is expected that by the end of the last activations happening this weekend at Fish Farm, Ogudu; Ice Age, Abule-Egba; Busy Body, Ikotun; and Jendol, Abule-Egba and Ikorodu and JustRite, also in Ikorodu, the number of bold and daring Nigerians aiming for the N2 million and a trip to Scotland grand prize would further increase. The contest is a search for the boldest and most unconventional Nigerian who lives by their own rules. It involves daring participants competing in a series of games to win the grand prize. The grand finale is scheduled for November 12 and will feature music and comedy.

