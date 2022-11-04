MPXM CXO, Nana Biyang Emerges ‘Experiential Marketer of the Year’ at 2022 NMNA

Mary Nnah

In what looks like a fulfilling business year for the leading experience company, MPXM, the chief experience officer of the firm, Nana Milagrosa Utomi Biyang in the last three weeks has got two major industry recognitions.

One of the first females in the business of experiential marketing and brand activation in West Africa, Nana was 3 weeks ago recognized as one of the top 50 women in the integrated marketing communications in Nigeria by Women in Marketing Communications Awards (WIMCA) organized by the Brand Communicator Magazine.

Over the weekend, the marketing communication amazon rose to emerge the best practitioner in experiential marketing, a sub-sector in the marketing communication industry in Nigeria.

Speaking after picking up the award, Nana said, “I am delighted to see women doing amazing things in their chosen professions and fields. I am particularly grateful to God for this award because I’ve found myself in a male dominated industry but I still manage to operate and stand out.”

She said that “Congratulations to all the women who have won an award tonight. This is a testament that we cannot be held back by any form of diversity, adding that “I would like to thank the organisers for finding me worthy of the laurel. The result of hard work is more work,” Nana added.

Nana has put in over 18 years demonstrated experience and skill in curating Experiential Initiatives, Strategy and Customer Experience Management (CXM). Nana develops brand experience strategy both for the company and key client accounts.

She believes in a consumer-centric, strategic approach for brands, creating meaningful experiences across all channel touchpoints. A creative artist’s heart with a strategist’s soul, Nana’s vision integrates innovative ways of solving longstanding challenges.

CXO focuses her efforts on improving the overall consumer experience. Adept in both experiential, digital and interactive design, and delivered outstanding brand and economical solutions for FMCG, Fintech, Alcohol Beverage, Beauty, Healthcare and Retail Organizations across the country.

Nana loves sharing her passion for fresh approaches to empowering clients and sparking chemistry between brands and consumers such as Maybelline, Soft Sheen Carson, Molfix, Absolut Extract, Martel, Hennessy, Glenmorangie, Dark and Lovely, Garnier, Sanofi Aventis, Chi Pharma, Sygen Pharmaceuticals, BAXI, Imperial Leather, Cussons Baby, Black Opal etc. She has a strong history of working in the Integrated Marketing Communications industry in Nigeria, Cameroon, Gabon and Equatorial Guinea.

In 2020, she was appointed as Advisor Communications, Marketing and Business Development for GEPETROL – The National Oil Company for Equatorial Guinea, Africa for 3 years. One of her major successes was to develop the National SME/ MSME Business Incubator project for the Oil and Gas Servicing Industry in Equatorial Guinea.

Nana is a board member for RED ONION MEDIA FIRM – An integrated live marketing company that creates and distributes content across multiple platforms. She is a Founder and Marketing Director of Alpha Y Omega {AOSL} an Oil and Gas Non-Destructive Testing and Lifting Inspection Service Indigenous Company in Equatorial Guinea.

Nana serves as Advisory Marketing for POST BIRD West Africa – a digitalised APP for Logistics. She was recently offered Advisory Board Member Mood Africa Productions – an ecosystem for Curators.