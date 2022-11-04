MIDNIGHT – BIIZ INK MANAGEMENT DEALS WITH THE SLINK MANAGEMENT

In the last couple of years, The Slink has built for itself a stable that’s home for concert, festival and tours and range of artists at different stages in their careers., The Company recently Launched a subsidiary The Slink Music focused on talent Representation and Providing label services.

The company is seeking to take talents at the incubation stage of their careers. This week, it has announced the signing of its first artist Midnight – Biiz known for bringing an alternative dose of trap, afro beats, rap, hip hop, and ’90s R&B to his music.

Speaking on the signing, The Slink Founder

Paul Iwarri comments: “I’m very excited to add this incredible talent to our catalogue. Our aim as always is to push and help to create a superstars.”

Midnight – Biiz is expected to release a new single soon.