Lagos APC Inaugurates Campaign Committee

Segun James

As campaigns towards the 2023 general election commenced seriously, the All Progressives Congress (APC) in Lagos State has inaugurated the committee to coordinate the party’s election process in the state.

The state Chairman of the party, Pastor Cornelius Ojelabi, told the committee which has Senator Ganiyu Solomon as director-general, and Mr. Fouad Oki as secretary, that the party presidential candidate, Asiwaju Bola Ahmed Tinubu, is expecting nothing less than five million votes in the forthcoming general election from the state.

Ojelabi told the state APC Campaign Committee, which was held at the party secretariat in Ogba, Ikeja, that the Election Management Committee is to be assisted by 11 directorates which include Secretariat; Planning, Research and Strategy; Budget and Finance; Mobilisation; Transport and Logistics; Strategic Communications; Volunteer/Support Group; Legal; Information and Technology; Religious; Ethnic Nationalities; Women; Youth and Student Affairs; Security; Organising; and Special Duties.

The campaign committee is headed by the state Governor, Babajide Sanwo-Olu, while the state Chairman of the party, Ojelabi, is the deputy chairman, and the deputy governor is the vice chairman.

According to Ojelabi, “Today’s inauguration of the campaign committee consolidates our preparation for the general election. The task ahead of us is enormous, but with the quality of membership of this committee, I am positive that our party will once again prove its ability to successfully midwife another victorious election outing in 2023. We must live up to the billing.

“Your nomination to serve in this committee is based on your knowledge and ability in campaign strategy and planning, mobilisation, logistics and election management. The success of the general election therefore rests on your effectiveness and commitment.

“You are enjoined to work as a team and to carry everyone on board. You are also recommended to reconcile seeming differences within members of the party which might have arisen following the party primaries, for us to confront the election with a united front.

“I have no doubt that this powerful committee under the direction of Senator Ganiyu Solomon and coordination of veteran and political management guru, Ogboni Fouad Oki, will do us proud and win overwhelmingly for our dear party. the APC. Asiwaju is not expecting anything less than five million votes in Lagos.

“I am glad to say with a sense of satisfaction that the growing fortunes of the party in Lagos is back-to-back the last six election cycles. This will no doubt increase our chance of winning the election with a landslide victory.”