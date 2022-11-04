Ghana’s Black Stars in Last Minute Rush to Make Impact in Qatar

AHEAD 2022 WORLD CUP

After stopping Nigeria’s Super Eagles from qualifying for the 2022 World Cup starting in Qatar in barely 16 days from today, Ghana’s Black Stars are plotting to make impact at this Mundial.

The Black Stars ranked at 61st by FIFA, and are the least team amongst the 32 that will line out in Qatar this winter. They are desperate to recreate their 2010 form that almost saw them reach the semi final in South Africa. In Qatar, the Black Stars will face Portugal, South Korea and Uruguay in Group H.

Former international, John Paintsil, is confident that Ghana Head Coach, Otto Addo, who plotted Eagles fall in Abuja, can make the side competitive at the World Cup in Qatar.

Since that famous strike by Arsenal man, Thomas Partey, that gave the Black Stars the lead before William Troost-Ekong cancelled it out but Nigeria still crashed based on the away goal rule, the Ghanaians have only won two out of their last 12 games, including a Group Stage exit from the last AFCON in Cameroon.

Now, to re-gig the team with fresh blood ahead of the tasks in Qatar, Coach Addo has handed debut to four players, including Athletic Bilbao forward Inaki Williams, during September’s international break.

According to Paintsil, “My expectation for Ghana is very, very high,” Paintsil told BBC Sport Africa.

“Otto Addo and his staff know what they are looking for. The coaches must stand firm and believe in their abilities. Every coach should know his 1st XI at this time. The little time they will have with the boys, they will do their best to blend them and become one team.”

Brighton wing-back Tariq Lamptey, Southampton centre-back Mohammed Salisu and Hamburg winger Ransford-Yeboah Konigsdorffer all won their first caps in the friendlies played in the September window.

Paintsil, who amassed 88 caps for Ghana between 2001 and 2013, said the performances in those two matches indicate Addo has work to do.

“Brazil came with a game plan by building up from the back slowly and when they reach the final third, they go with speed. They are a team that are well-prepared,” the 41-year-old revealed of the friendly with Brazil that exposed how poor the Ghanaians are in the rear.

Ghana will face Switzerland in a friendly in Abu Dhabi on 17 November, and the West Africans begin their World Cup campaign against Portugal seven days later.