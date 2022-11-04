FG Approves N48.5bn Contracts for Urgent Repairs of Roads Nationwide

*Move will improve conditions of federal roads, says Fashola

Emmanuel Addeh in Abuja

The Federal Executive Council (FEC) has approved contracts for urgent repairs and special general maintenance of some roads nationwide worth N48.519 billion.

A statement from the Ministry Of Works and Housing, signed by the Special Adviser, Communications, Hakeem Bello, said the move was in pursuance of the federal government’s commitment to developing the nation’s road network in the six geopolitical zones.



It quoted the Minister of Works and Housing, Mr. Babatunde Fashola (SAN) as explaining that the aging state of federal roads nationwide warranted the Federal Roads Maintenance Agency (FERMA) to ‘procure’ the projects in its amended 2022 appropriation.



He added that the projects would enhance federal government’s objective of restoring the nation’s road network as part of the implementation of the National Development Plan (NDP) 2021 -2025.



The roads for which the minister got approval for the award of contracts for urgent repairs, and special general maintenance included the Gorgaram – Guri Road in Yobe state, valued at N40.907 billion, with a completion period of 36 months and the rehabilitation of the 90 kilometre Buni Gari – Gulani road also in Yobe state in the sum of N4.785 billion with a completion period of 36 months.



Approval was also received for the reconstruction of Water Corporation Drive and Trinity Avenue in Victoria Island, Lagos State. This was approved in the sum of N2.826 billion with a completion period of 36 months.



The approvals, which were sequel to the memoranda submitted to the council by the Minister of Works and Housing, Fashola, showed that the construction of Gorgaram – Guri Road in Yobe state will be executed by Messrs Mothercat Limited.



It added that the Buni Gari – Gulani road will be rehabilitated by Messrs Hikam Engineering and Consultancy Limited, while the reconstruction of Water Corporation Drive and Trinity Avenue will be carried out by Messrs Wizchino Engineering Limited.



In terms of creating job opportunities, it noted that due diligence and post qualification checks were carried out, which showed that the companies have the capability to execute the contracts with a substantial number of jobs generated for Nigerians.

Advancing reasons for seeking the approvals, the minister explained that “these roads have been reported to be in very bad condition and requiring urgent intervention to enable road users’ access to economic activities along the routes.”