Emeka Okwuosa: The CON’s Sustained Legacy of Excellence, Philanthropy 

Engr. Emeka Okwuosa is the Chief Executive Officer, Oilserv Limited, a pipleline, facilities maintenance company which he birthed in 1992 and has nurtured since 1995 when it began operations. Coupled with his vast knowledge in the sector, the seasoned administrator has also carved a niche in numerous others. Whether at Frazimex Engineering Limited which is an engineering design company or at

Frazoil Exploration and Production Limited, an exploration and production company and at Frazpower, which is a Gas Development Company or even at

Ekcel Farms Limited, an innovative industrial agricultural project, incorporating cassava and tomato farming with full industrial processing facilities, one detail stands out about the serial entrepreneur; excellence! Also known for his philanthropy, Okwuosa was recently awarded at the National Honours with the Command of the Order of Niger by President Muhammadu Buhari. Chiemelie Ezeobi writes that his constant quest to sustain a legacy of excellence has stood him out over the years and formed the basis of the recent honour

“Congratulations to Mr. Local Content, Engr Dr Sir Emeka Okwuosa FNSE, FIOD, NPOM, CON. You are a humble gift to mankind.”

Those were the words Assistant Inspector General of Police (Rtd) Mbu Joseph Mbu (NPM, NPMC, pss, psc (+), described Chairman and Group Chief Executive Officer, Oilserv Group, Engr. Emeka Okwuosa at the occasion of his recent National Honours Award of the Commander of the Order of the Niger (CON) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Speaking to THISDAY, Mbu while congratulating Okwuosa, whom he described as Mr. Local Content, a destiny helper, friend and brother, also commended him for the unceasing succor he gives to humanity through his numerous charity projects including “the 27-bed world-class Dame Irere Ikwuosa N5 billion Memorial Hospital at Oraifite, Anambra State and many other philanthropic contributions”.

Early Beginnings

The question is, who is Engineer Emeka Okwuosa? Born on August 19, 1961, he attended Community Boys Secondary School in Oraifite, Ekwusigo Local Government Area of Anambra State, before proceeding to the University of Ife, where he bagged a degree in Electronics and Electrical Engineering in 1982.

Career Trajectory

With his background in engineering, Okwuosa worked in different capacities for Schlumberger (a French oil service giant) as field engineer and afterwards, a technical manager in Europe (Pau, France, Scotland); North Africa (Libya); West Africa (Mauritania, Senegal, Cote D’Ivoire, Ghana); Gulf of Guinea/Central Africa (Nigeria, Benin Republic, Cameroun, Gabon, Congo, Angola); and even Indonesia.

Birth of Oilserv

As he worked in various capacities, he honed his skills and it paid off when he finally gave entrepreneurship a shot.

In 1992, he founded and incorporated Oilserv Limited, but began operation in 1995. The company offers world-class services such as engineering, procurement, construction, installation and commissioning (EPCIC), project management, maintenance and rehabilitation of oil and gas pipelines and facilities.

Initially, Oilserv worked exclusively for Shell Nigeria for over five years before it diversified into working for other international oil companies (IOCs) and for Nigerian Liquefied Natural Gas (NLNG) in maintaining their pipeline transmission systems.

Impact on Oil and Gas Local Content Law

Although its initial focus was on Pipeline/Facilities EPC and maintenance, its wide range of activities in the Niger Delta and across Nigeria extended to gas as it became a major player in the actualisation of the Gas Masterplan in Nigeria especially for domestic gas distribution. Currently, it is ISO 9001:2015 certified and operates in Uganda, Kenya, Tanzania, Benin Republic and Togo.

In fact, together with other key practitioners in the sector, he was instrumental to the enactment of Oil and Gas Local Content Law three years ago and down the line, it has actually boosted the development of sustainable local capacity in the industry.

Carving a Niche in Agriculture, Others

Beyond the feat he has achieved in the oil and gas sector, the serial entrepreneur has spread his tentacles to even agriculture.

With Ekcel Farms Limited, an innovative industrial agricultural project, incorporating cassava and tomato farming with full industrial processing facilities, Okuwosa became a farmer.

His vast farmland covers a total of 5,000 hectares with an estimated cost of about $150m. This is said to exclude land cost in the first phase. One of the things it brings to the table is the targeted employment of 2000 workers.

Although it is affiliated with technical partners in Europe and Canada, the farm is cushioned by an MOU signed with Anambra State government with the goal to aid massive agricultural development and expansion, as well as create employment and help solve Nigeria’s food insecurity.

Not done, he also has Frazimex Engineering Limited, which is an engineering design company with activities that cover pipelines, facilities, civil engineering works, instrument and electrical, etc.

With Frazoil Exploration and Production (E & P) Limited on the other hand, Okwuosa delved into exploration and production and is the owner/operator of Block 3 Offshore Republic of Benin.

Meanwhile, with Frazpower Limited, a Gas Development Company (Gas-To-Power), his vision is to deliver at least 10 TCF of gas reserves in the next decade.

Awards for He Whom the Cap Fits

A goldfish has no hiding place and for Okuwosa, this rings true. Over the years, he has received tons of awards locally and internationally for his excellent service.

From 2009 to 2019, he consecutively won the OTC/PETAN (Offshore Technology Conference/Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria) Awards of Excellence in Houston, Texas, USA.

In 2013, he bagged the US Africa International Oil & Gas Leadership Award, Best of Africa.

In 2014, he got the Award of Excellence by the Nanotechnology Research Group of the Physics Department, University of Nigeria, Nsukka. He repeated the feat in 2016.

In 2015, he bagged the Lifetime Achievement Award by Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN).

In 2016, the awards of Nigeria Advancement Award for Creativity and Enterprise; International Socrates Award (UK); Award of Excellence by Nigerian Gas Association (NGA); PETAN Corporate Social Responsibility Award; PETAN Capacity Development Award; Honorary Doctorate Degree Award (Hon.D.Eng) by the Enugu State University of Science and Technology (ESUT); Industrialist of the Year Award; and Agro Entrepreneur of the Year Award was given to him, as well as Award of Excellence by Nigerian Gas Association (NGA).

In 2017, he got an Honorary Doctorate Degree Award (Hon. DBA) by the University of Nigeria, Nsukka (UNN); Award of Excellence in Engineering by the Association of Anambra State Development Union; Award of Excellence in Engineering by the Nigerian Institution of Highway & Transportation Engineers; Oil & Gas Organisation of the year award by African Entrepreneurs Foundation; as well as the National Productivity Order of Merit Award (NPOM) by President Muhammadu Buhari.

Professional Bodies

Expectedly, he belongs to several professional bodies including Council for the Regulation of Engineering (COREN); Society of Professional Well Log Analysts (SPWLA); Petroleum Technology Association of Nigeria (PETAN); Pipeline Professionals Association of Nigeria (PLAN); Nigeria Society of Engineers (NSE); Society of Petroleum Engineers (SPE); Nigerian Gas Association (NGA); and Institute of Directors (IoD).

Life of Philanthropy

Despite all the accolades and encomium his career trajectory has earned him, he is more legendary for his acts of philanthropy.

Over the years, the Knight of St. Christopher (KSC) of the Anglican Communion has given back to the society in numerous ways through his Sir. Chukwuemeka Okwuosa Foundation.

From educational aids to, road construction, erosion control, water supply and even electricity infrastructure provision, Chief Okwuosa has always stood out.

One of the highpoint of his acts of philanthropy is the building of Dame Nneka Okwuosa Medical Centre, a N1 billion medical facility at Oraifite, Anambra State.

In fact, for those that know, he has committed millions to educational development in Anambra and also sponsors the PETAN Roundtable at the annual Offshore Technology Conference (OTC) in Houston, Texas, USA, as well as

the bi-annual international workshops on science development. Not done, his bigger vision is to build a first-of-its-kind science park in Africa.

For many, including AIG Mbu, the national award by President was fit and deserving because it took into account his contributions to the nation through Oilserv, his numerous other companies and acts of philanthropy.