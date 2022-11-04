DHQ: Troops Kill 48 Terrorists in North-east

*Says 145 insurgents, families surrender

*Deactivates 157 illegal refineries

*Says operations denied oil thieves N2.4bn

Kingsley Nwezeh in Abuja

The Defence Headquarters (DHQ) has said that troops fighting insurgents in the North-east killed 48 members of terror groups, Boko Haram and the Islamic State for West African Province (ISWAP) in the past two weeks.

It said 145 insurgents and their families surrendered to troops in the North-east even as troops operating in the Niger Delta region deactivated 157 illegal refineries and recovered 34,547 barrels of crude oil, 650,000 litres of diesel, 5,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS), 10,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine (DPK) and denied oil thieves N2.4 billion.

Speaking in Abuja, Director, Directorate of Defence Media Operations (DMO), Maj Gen Musa Damadami, said the operations were conducted by the military across the country in the past two weeks.

Danmadami said troops arrested 27 suspected Boko Haram/Islamic State of West Africa Province terrorists, neutralised 19 and recovered one RPG bomb, one GPMG, 2 x 36 hand grenade, six AK47 rifles, 61 rounds of 7.62mm special, 36 refilled 7.62 mm special, 3 AK47 magazines and three magazine holders.

He stated that within the period under review, 145 terrorists and their families surrendered to troops at different locations within the North-east theatre of operation.

He said the surrendered terrorists include 30 males, 33 females and 82 children.

On the operations in the Niger Delta, he said troops of Operation Dakatar da Barawo said the sustained fight against oil theft and maritime illegalities between 23 – 30 October 2022 discovered and destroyed 11 illegal refineries, 107 metal storage tanks, 5 wooden boats, 58 dugout pits, 38 ovens, 6 fibre boats, 28 reservoirs, 15 jerrycans, two pumping machines, 20,000 barrels of crude oil and 167,900 litres of Automotive Gas Oil.

“During the operations, troops discovered and destroyed 57 illegal refining sites, 35 wooden boats, 304 storage tanks, 172 cooking ovens, 12 dugout pits, 5 drums, two reservoirs, two illegal bunkering camp and six illegal bunkering boats.

“Troops also recovered 34,547 barrels of crude oil, 650,000 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 5,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit, 10,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine, seven pumping machines, seven vehicles, five motorcycles, one double barrel gun, two live cartridges and arrested five pipeline vandals.

“Cumulatively, within the period under review, oil thieves were denied a total of 54,547 barrels of crude oil, 817, 900 litres of Automotive Gas Oil, 5,000 litres of Premium Motor Spirit (PMS) and 10,000 litres of Dual Purpose Kerosine (DPK) amounting to the sum N2,435,021,343.95”, he said.

Defence Headquarters commended troops involved in the operations and urged the citizenry to continue to provide prompt and creditable information on the activities of terrorists and other criminal elements in their respective areas.